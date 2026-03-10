© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Former IU athletic director Clarence Doninger dies

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:09 PM EDT
Doninger's tenure includes IU athletic programs capturing 27 Big Ten season or postseason championships and two NCAA men's soccer titles.
Former Indiana University athletic director Clarence Doninger passed away in Indianapolis Monday night. He was 90 years old.

Former Indiana University athletic director Clarence Doninger passed away in Indianapolis Monday night. He was 90 years old.

He was IU’s athletic director from 1991 to 2001 and a member of IU basketball’s 1957 Big Ten Championship team.

IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement he was fortunate to work for Doninger.

"Words cannot adequately express the impact Clarence had on Indiana University and our department through his lifetime of service to his alma mater. He loved Indiana University as much as anyone I've ever known,” Dolson said.

Doninger was also athletic director when Bob Knight was fired in 2000 by IU president Myles Brand.

Doninger’s tenure includes IU athletic programs capturing 27 Big Ten season or postseason championships, two NCAA men’s soccer titles, and adding four varsity sports: women’s soccer, women’s water polo, rowing, and field hockey.
Joe Hren
Joe Hren
