© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Judge takes execution off the table for man charged with killing Terre Haute officer

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published March 10, 2026 at 1:31 PM EDT
The new Terre Haute downtown police station.
Shane Meehan was charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in 2021 after prosecutors say he shot and killed Terre Haute police detective Greg Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute.

A federal judge in Indiana will not allow the government to seek the death penalty for a man charged with killing a police officer. 

Judge James Patrick Hanlon said last month that the Department of Justice could not reverse its earlier decision against seeking death for Shane Meehan of Terre Haute if he were convicted. 

“With that decision, which the government confirmed was its final decision, the case proceeded on the premise that this was no longer a death-penalty case,” Hanlon wrote. 

Death penalty cases are handled differently, and Hanlon said the reversal three years later would be unfair to Meehan. 

Meehan was charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in 2021 after prosecutors say he shot and killed Terre Haute police detective Greg Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute. 

Meehan’s attorney said he suffers from multiple neurological conditions, including post-concussion syndrome, a seizure disorder, Parkinson’s disease and chronic pain. She argued those conditions would make it difficult to convince a jury to support an execution. 

Prior to killing Ferency, Meehan had no criminal history. 

The government’s decision to change course follows an executive order signed by Donald Trump on his first day in office to pursue the death penalty in more circumstances, including the murder of law enforcement officers. 

Meehan still faces two life sentences. His trial is scheduled for August. 
Tags
News TopFeatured
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.