Statewide tornado drill takes place Tuesday morning

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published March 9, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
Local outdoor tornado sirens also will sound during the drill.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Local outdoor tornado sirens also will sound during the drill.

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning as part of severe weather preparedness week in Indiana.

The National Weather Service, along with state agencies including homeland security, Red Cross and police, will conduct a statewide test of communication systems at 10:15 a.m.

Indiana University also will participate in the drill by sending an IU Notify alert message.

It’s part of an effort to educate people about the hazards of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and how to prepare when severe weather is expected.

During the drill, anyone is encouraged to participate by seeking shelter and going to basements, interior hallways or lower floors, or reviewing locations for pre-designated tornado shelters at homes, schools, and places of business.

Local outdoor tornado sirens also will sound during the drill.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.