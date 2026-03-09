Statewide tornado drill takes place Tuesday morning

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Tuesday morning as part of severe weather preparedness week in Indiana.

The National Weather Service, along with state agencies including homeland security, Red Cross and police, will conduct a statewide test of communication systems at 10:15 a.m.

Indiana University also will participate in the drill by sending an IU Notify alert message.

It’s part of an effort to educate people about the hazards of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and how to prepare when severe weather is expected.

During the drill, anyone is encouraged to participate by seeking shelter and going to basements, interior hallways or lower floors, or reviewing locations for pre-designated tornado shelters at homes, schools, and places of business.

Local outdoor tornado sirens also will sound during the drill.