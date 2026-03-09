Republican candidates outline commitments for Indiana House District 72 race

Two Republican candidates are vying for Indiana House District 72, which longtime Representative Ed Clere is vacating after this term. The district includes most of Floyd County.

Shawn Carruthers and Darrell Neeley both filed to run in the primary election in early February, shortly after Clere announced he would not seek reelection and instead run for mayor of New Albany next year as an Independent.

Democrats Cory Cochran and Michele Henry are also running in a primary.

Carruthers and Neeley were part of a recent multi-race debate in New Albany hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. Onstage, they pointed to their conservative values, faith and commitment to public service.

Carruthers called himself a Christian conservative and said he's guided by his Biblical beliefs.

"I support policies that strengthen families," he said. "I believe in the sanctity of life. I believe in religious freedom. I believe in limited government and personal responsibility. I care for the vulnerable. I don't believe marijuana should be a legal drug, nor do I believe that men belong in women's sports."

Neeley said he lives by his faith. And when the moderator asked how the candidates would help "overcome the perception of the statehouse that Southern Indiana does not exist," he said all three local districts that include Floyd County need to earn respect by bringing "true conservatism to the House."

He also said it's important to work with fellow legislators, build credibility and be trustworthy and knowledgeable.

"Highlight, demonstrate how valuable Southern Indiana is to the state," he said. "If you have to, bring people down here and show them what we have to offer. Ensure we are in the discussions when it comes to the job opportunities, the state monies and projects."

In response to the same question, Carruthers said it's important at the statehouse or elsewhere to "speak up, let your voice be known, let your concerns be heard and let people understand what your needs are."

He said that, as a Floyd County commissioner, he was able to help secure state funding for 61 miles of county roads, funding for broadband in underserved areas and state and federal grants for NovaParke Innovation and Technology Campus.

"It took collaboration, it took relationships, and it took meeting the public and understanding the need in this community," he said, of some of the accomplishments.

He also noted that with social services, "it does seem like money stops somewhere around Scottsburg and trickles down into Floyd County."

Both candidates have extensive public service records: Carruthers' includes his time as president of the Floyd County Commissioners, and serving on boards including for the Caesars' Foundation of Floyd County, Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency and River Hills Economic Development District.

Neeley said his record includes more than three decades in the U.S. Navy, and he's currently an associate minister at Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and a district chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"My whole adult life has been serving," Neeley said. He also said his naval service prepared him for any type of leadership role.

"I was always a good steward of tax dollars — not the government, not the Navy's money — but your money, designing and overseeing $300 million budgets and staying within budgets, and mission accomplished every time," he said.

After the debate, LPM News asked each candidate what the most important focus is for the next person representing District 72.

"Keep in mind the people's wages," Neeley said. "People are working hard out there, and you have to be a good steward of tax money…and you always got to remember that's who you're working for."

Carruthers said it's important to go in with an open mind, to collaborate with other counties and other legislators.

"And I think it's very important to go in and represent Floyd County and the district here, New Albany, with our values," he said. "We want to send that to Indy, not bring Indy values back to Floyd County. So I think it's very important to have a voice there to let people know of the needs here in Floyd County."

The Floyd County debate also included Republican candidates for Indiana House District 70 and 71, Floyd County sheriff and judge for Floyd Superior Court 3.

A recording of the debate is available here.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

