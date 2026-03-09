Flooding in southern Indiana leads to death of Jackson County man

The body of a Seymour man who attempted to rescue people trapped in floodwaters was found Sunday afternoon.

Department of Natural Resources officials say Bradley Deaton and another individual attempted to assist people stranded in a submerged vehicle on Friday morning before their boat capsized. The operator of the boat was able to make it to safety, but Deaton was missing from Friday to Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew White said that during floods, it’s recommended to leave rescues to professionals.

“But if you are going out, the big thing is to make sure you're wearing a life jacket, making sure that you have all your proper precautions you're taking so that you're not going to end up becoming in risk yourself,” White said.

White added that if residents are driving and encounter floodwaters, they should turn around to keep themselves and others safe.

“You don't know how deep that water is going to be until you get into it, and oftentimes it's deeper than you expect,” White said.

White said that additional expected rain along with the region’s geography can lead to flooding lasting several weeks.

“The flow of the rivers becomes so slow that it takes a long time for them to completely drain out,” White said.

Flood warnings remain in effect along the White River in Southern Indiana until further notice.