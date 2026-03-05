Flooding closing roads; approaching Seymour flood record

Flood warnings remain in effect from storms that left three to six inches of rain this week over much of central and southern Indiana.

Some counties under the threat of rising waters include Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Shelby, and Brown.

Emergency responders have closed some roads in these areas and are asking motorists to turn around when approaching flooded roads.

Minor to moderate flooding is occurring across many waterways and rivers.

Sugar Creek near Edinburgh is expected to rise to a crest of more than 16 feet by Friday morning – 6 feet over flood stage. Some river cabins and local roads are reported as flooded.

East Fork White River and Flatrock River through Columbus, Edinburgh, Bedford, and Seymour are also under flood warnings.

Recent heavy rains have led to widespread minor/scattered moderate flooding south of I-70. Seymour will reach Major Flooding, w/Moderate Flooding thru at least Monday morning on the White River from Greene County to Knox County. Turn Around, Don't Drown! #INwx pic.twitter.com/kd64UF2UEt — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) March 5, 2026

The East Fork White River at Seymour is expected to hit a record flood of more than 19 feet after midnight – 7 feet over flood stage.

Isolated storms are possible tonight with more in the forecast Saturday and Tuesday.