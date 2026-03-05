© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Flooding closing roads; approaching Seymour flood record

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published March 5, 2026 at 3:36 PM EST
Traffic on the west side of Columbus is backed up due to State Road 11 being closed as reported by police.
City of Columbus
/
Columbus Police Department
Flood warnings remain in effect from storms that left three to six inches of rain this week over much of central and southern Indiana.

Some counties under the threat of rising waters include Bartholomew, Decatur, Johnson, Shelby, and Brown.

Emergency responders have closed some roads in these areas and are asking motorists to turn around when approaching flooded roads.

Minor to moderate flooding is occurring across many waterways and rivers.

Sugar Creek near Edinburgh is expected to rise to a crest of more than 16 feet by Friday morning – 6 feet over flood stage. Some river cabins and local roads are reported as flooded.

East Fork White River and Flatrock River through Columbus, Edinburgh, Bedford, and Seymour are also under flood warnings.

The East Fork White River at Seymour is expected to hit a record flood of more than 19 feet after midnight – 7 feet over flood stage.

Isolated storms are possible tonight with more in the forecast Saturday and Tuesday.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
See stories by Joe Hren
