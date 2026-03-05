© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

War in Iran hits farmers with additional costs ahead of planting season

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 5, 2026 at 2:24 PM EST
A planter doing its rounds at the start of season.
Clayton Baumgarth
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A planter doing its rounds at the start of season.

The war in Iran is pushing already high fertilizer prices even higher.

DTN, a supplier price information platform, said seven out of eight major fertilizers more expensive at the end of February than they were a year earlier.

A barge of urea, a type of fertilizer, traded at $457 a ton on Friday, but by Monday that number rose to $550 per ton.

Andreas Hauskrecht, a professor at IU’s Kelley School of Business, said restrictions at the narrow Strait of Hormuz are tightening supply chains.

“This is a very, very narrow waterway,” he said. “We are talking here about a little more over 20 miles wide. When you take where vessels can go, it goes down to three, four miles. And those vessels are very easy to target.”

About a quarter of the globally traded nitrogen market runs through the Strait. Twenty percent of global demand for oil and gas also travels through the Strait.

That means added costs for farmers preparing for planting season in the coming weeks.

“We don't know how long the conflict will go, but every additional day where the Strait of Hormuz is blocked will significantly increase energy costs and the pump price,” he said.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump announced the U.S. will provide risk insurance and guarantees for the financial security of all maritime trade, and if necessary, the Navy will escort tankers through the Strait.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.