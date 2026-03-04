Gas prices on the rise following Iran airstrikes

Gas prices jumped in Indiana following Israeli and U.S. air strikes on Iran last week.

NPR reported the increase in gas prices overnight Monday was “the biggest one-day increase since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago.”

Read more: How will a war in Iran affect Hoosiers?

According to AAA, average gas prices in Indiana are currently about $3.15. A week ago, it was $2.82. That’s about an 11 percent increase in just a week.

The national average is around $3.20.

Bloomington’s prices at about $3.25 per gallon are higher than the state average. Last week, the average price was $2.98. That is an increase of about 8.7 percent.