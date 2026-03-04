© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Gas prices on the rise following Iran airstrikes

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Average gas prices in Indiana have increased about 11 percent in just a week.

Gas prices jumped in Indiana following Israeli and U.S. air strikes on Iran last week.

NPR reported the increase in gas prices overnight Monday was “the biggest one-day increase since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago.”

Read more: How will a war in Iran affect Hoosiers?

According to AAA, average gas prices in Indiana are currently about $3.15. A week ago, it was $2.82. That’s about an 11 percent increase in just a week.

The national average is around $3.20.

Bloomington’s prices at about $3.25 per gallon are higher than the state average. Last week, the average price was $2.98. That is an increase of about 8.7 percent.
