IU Health suing tech company for $66 million

WFIU | By Eddie Stewart
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:54 PM EST
IU Health is suing a healthcare technology company for $66 million over a data breach.

Change Healthcare formerly provided services such as processing medical payments and insurance claims for IU Health. That was before a 2024 cyberattack interrupted services.

In the suit, IU Health alleges that Change breached its contract by failing to institute adequate safeguards against cyberattacks, which led to the healthcare system spending millions to continue providing services while Change was down.

Lisa Tellus, communications director for IU Health, wrote in a statement that IU Health cannot discuss active litigation.

“Ensuring timely payments for healthcare services is crucial for maintaining high-quality healthcare delivery and keeping costs manageable for patients,” Tellus said.
