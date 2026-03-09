Braun declines to sign needle exchange extension

Legislation letting counties continue syringe service programs — with an ID mandate and other new restrictions — will become law on Monday without Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s signature.

“I’m not going to sign it, but I’m not going to veto it,” he told reporters at an unrelated afternoon news conference.

Under Senate Enrolled Act 91, six Indiana counties will be able to continue programs providing sterile syringes and safe disposal of used needle to people who inject drugs. They can also offer overdose prevention drugs, disease testing and referrals to health care or social services, as well as distribute food or clothing.

“I think that’s treating a symptom,” Braun said. “We need to get at the underlying issue of what it was done for in the first place, to where you don’t use that as a crutch going forward.”

Indiana lawmakers first authorized syringe services in 2015, after about 200 people were infected with HIV in a Scott County outbreak fueled by needle sharing. It’s been renewed before, but encountered greater opposition from GOP lawmakers ahead of an expiration date this summer.

The latest renewal is for five years, rather than the originally sought 10-year term. And it comes with new limits, effective upon passage.

Braun said his team “wore the Legislature out with being involved,” citing the changes as “what we were able to get into” the bill.

Would-be participants must show identification proving they are residents of the county hosting the program. Donut county inhabitants can still seek help at Marion County facilities.

Sites can’t operate within 1,000 feet of schools, child care centers or houses of worship without written consent.

They must provide one sterile syringe and needle in exchange for each used one, in response to criticism that the programs provide more sterile needles to participants than are collected in return.

Leslie Bonilla Muñiz / Indiana Capital Chronicle Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, holds a news conference in response to one by the governor, on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The Indiana Department of Health reported an 88% return rate in 2023, or 200,000 more needles distributed than collected. Advocates noted staff typically make exchange estimates based on weight to lessen the risks of handling used needles.

Other provisions require sites to maintain data on referrals to drug treatment, bar them from providing certain chemicals and allow IDOH to shut down noncompliant sites based on complaints.

Braun has seven days to sign bills into law after receiving them. After that, they’ll become law without his signature unless he vetoes them.

“It’s really disappointing to hear that the governor wouldn’t sign that into law,” Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, told reporters Monday. She chairs the House Democratic caucus.

“The syringe law is based on policy that is proven to save lives,” Hamilton continued. “There are too many Hoosiers suffering from substance abuse disorder. The syringe law will help save lives of those folks as they’re seeking treatment (or) before they’re seeking treatment.”

Gubernatorial action on legislation banning the operations of cryptocurrency kiosks in Indiana was also due Monday. Braun signed House Enrolled Act 1116 “because we were able to put some stuff in it that made it signable.”

The proposal, which also takes effect upon passage, began as an attempt to regulate the kiosks amid reports of devastating scams, particularly affecting older Hoosiers.

It was amended into a full-blown ban and stayed that way.

“Indiana families deserve strong protections from fraud, especially as criminals adapt their tactics to new technologies,” said Ambre Marr, the Indiana legislative director for AARP, which advocates for people 50 and older. “When it comes to these kiosks, Indiana now has the strongest protections in the country.”

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.