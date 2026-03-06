Governor signs bills on immigration, homelessness and dozens more into law

Four-dozen bills — dealing with immigration, homelessness, student cellphone use and more — became law Thursday after nabbing Gov. Mike Braun’s signature.

Left unsigned, according to the governor’s 2026 bill-signing tracker, are two bills extending syringe exchange programs and banning cryptocurrency ATMs. Braun has until Monday before Senate Enrolled Act 91 and House Enrolled Act 1116 become law without his signature.

Another round of bills is expected to hit his desk soon.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita celebrated the signing of Senate Enrolled Act 76, a contentious measure mandating local government cooperation with federal immigration detainer requests. It also punishes businesses who employ unauthorized workers, among other provisions.

“This new law makes it easier for local law enforcement to do the right thing: remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Rokita said.

“In addition, the law authorizes our office to pursue penalties against employers who knowingly hire illegal aliens, and it enhances the State’s ability to track the use of public benefits, including Medicaid, by non-citizens,” he continued. “Together, these reforms help advance our mission of combating illegal immigration in Indiana and protecting Hoosiers.”

Another hotly contested measure, a statewide prohibition on sleeping in public spaces, also became law.

Critics denounced Senate Enrolled Act 285 as a “criminalization of homelessness,” while supporters called it a “compassionate” way to connect people to services.

Other new additions to Indiana Code include:

New laws have varying effective dates, though many begin July 1.

