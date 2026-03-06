© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Governor signs bills on immigration, homelessness and dozens more into law

WFIU | By Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:43 PM EST
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signs a bill into law on Feb. 26, 2026.
Photo courtesy of Braun's official X account
Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signs a bill into law on Feb. 26, 2026.

Four-dozen bills — dealing with immigration, homelessness, student cellphone use and more — became law Thursday after nabbing Gov. Mike Braun’s signature.

Left unsigned, according to the governor’s 2026 bill-signing tracker, are two bills extending syringe exchange programs and banning cryptocurrency ATMs. Braun has until Monday before Senate Enrolled Act 91 and House Enrolled Act 1116 become law without his signature.

Another round of bills is expected to hit his desk soon.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita celebrated the signing of Senate Enrolled Act 76, a contentious measure mandating local government cooperation with federal immigration detainer requests. It also punishes businesses who employ unauthorized workers, among other provisions.

“This new law makes it easier for local law enforcement to do the right thing: remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Rokita said.

“In addition, the law authorizes our office to pursue penalties against employers who knowingly hire illegal aliens, and it enhances the State’s ability to track the use of public benefits, including Medicaid, by non-citizens,” he continued. “Together, these reforms help advance our mission of combating illegal immigration in Indiana and protecting Hoosiers.”

Another hotly contested measure, a statewide prohibition on sleeping in public spaces, also became law.

Critics denounced Senate Enrolled Act 285 as a “criminalization of homelessness,” while supporters called it a “compassionate” way to connect people to services.

Other new additions to Indiana Code include:

New laws have varying effective dates, though many begin July 1.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.
Tags
News TopFeatured
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
See stories by Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.