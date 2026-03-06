© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

After 30 years in jail, wrongfully convicted Bloomington native is released

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:46 PM EST
Dustin Turner and his mother Linda Summit embrace outside of the Virgina prison that held him for 30 years.
Andy Fox
/
WAVY 10 News in Virginia
Dustin Turner and his mother Linda Summit embrace outside of the Virgina prison that held him for 30 years.

Bloomington native Dustin Turner walked as a free man for the first time in three decades Thursday morning after a wrongful murder conviction put him in prison.

In an emotional moment captured by WAVY, Turner’s mother Linda Summit embraced him in front of the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va.

“It’s an absolute miracle,” she said. “We just are so excited. It’s a miracle.”

(Story continues below)

Turner, a former Navy SEAL trainee, emphasized how his sentencing affected his family and thanked his legal team for his release.

“My mother, it is like she was incarcerated with me after all these years,” Turner said. “And I have had a lot of advocates and supporters in the country and even around the world. My advocates fought very hard for me.”

The Virginia Parole Board granted Turner, 50, parole on Jan. 7 with a 3-2 vote. Turner has been eligible for parole three times previously but was denied, said Turner’s attorney Stephen Northup.

It could take Turner at least six weeks to return to Indiana because the state will have to accept him into its parole and probation system, Northup said. Turner will be returning to Columbus, where his mother, Linda Summitt, has a house set up for him. Turner also has a job offer from Veterans helping Veterans.

Summitt said at some point in the future Turner will want to work on getting his charges dropped, “because he is wrongfully convicted.”
Tags
News TopFeatured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.