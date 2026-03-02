© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Driver in deadly crash to face reckless homicide charge

WFIU | By George Hale
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Caudell was transported to the Monroe Co. Jail Sunday, officials said.

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash last week is being charged with reckless homicide, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

James Caudell, 48, of Bloomington, faces charges of reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Read more: Southside traffic accident leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that Caudell was driving a Subaru that crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a Kia that was being driven by Theadora Wellman, 74, of Bloomington, who died at the scene.

It said a third vehicle, a Toyota, also struck debris from the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Caudell consented to chemical and toxicology tests, and results of both were still pending over the weekend.

The statement said Caudell was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe Co. Jail upon his discharge from the hospital Sunday.

It wasn’t immediately clear over the weekend if Caudell had an attorney.

According to the statement, a seven-year-old passenger in Caudell’s vehicle sustained serious injuries but has been discharged from the hospital.

It said the Toyota driver was treated for minor injuries and released the same day.
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
