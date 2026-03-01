© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Wintry mix with one inch of snow expected by morning commute

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published March 1, 2026 at 7:39 PM EST
A wintry mix of precipitation will fall overnight into mid-morning Monday, especially near and south of Interstate 70.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
A wintry mix of precipitation will fall overnight into mid-morning Monday, especially near and south of Interstate 70.

One inch of snow with a light glaze of ice could impact Monday morning's commute.

Weather officials have issued a winter weather advisory from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.

Sleet and freezing rain is also expected. The advisory includes Terre Haute, Bloomington, Seymour and Greensburg throughout southern Indiana.

Officials warn untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.

Severe weather alerts, delays and closings submitted to the WFIU/WTIU Newsroom.
Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
