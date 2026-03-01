Wintry mix with one inch of snow expected by morning commute

One inch of snow with a light glaze of ice could impact Monday morning's commute.

Weather officials have issued a winter weather advisory from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday.

Sleet and freezing rain is also expected. The advisory includes Terre Haute, Bloomington, Seymour and Greensburg throughout southern Indiana.

Officials warn untreated roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick. Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling.

