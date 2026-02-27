IU student charged for child sexual abuse material

Twenty-year old business school student Ashwin Veerappan was charged this week with 27 counts of child exploitation, each punishable with up to six years imprisonment. He allegedly sent undercover police in Minnesota videos of adults performing sexual acts with children.

Police forwarded the case to the Indiana University Police Department, who arrested Veerappan last Sunday.

He made his initial hearing Friday at the Monroe County Circuit Court several days after posting bond. Judge Valeri Haughton told Veerappan she made a mistake granting him a bond before his court appearance.

He confirmed to Haughton that he understood the charges.

Veerappan’s parents sat with him in the courtroom. His attorney Katherine Liell said they will take him home to New Jersey and that he wants to make his next appearance on Zoom.