IU student charged for child sexual abuse material

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
Ashwin Veerappan allegedly sent undercover police in Minnesota videos of adults performing sexual acts with children.

Twenty-year old business school student Ashwin Veerappan was charged this week with 27 counts of child exploitation, each punishable with up to six years imprisonment. He allegedly sent undercover police in Minnesota videos of adults performing sexual acts with children.

Police forwarded the case to the Indiana University Police Department, who arrested Veerappan last Sunday.

He made his initial hearing Friday at the Monroe County Circuit Court several days after posting bond. Judge Valeri Haughton told Veerappan she made a mistake granting him a bond before his court appearance.

He confirmed to Haughton that he understood the charges.

Veerappan’s parents sat with him in the courtroom. His attorney Katherine Liell said they will take him home to New Jersey and that he wants to make his next appearance on Zoom.
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.