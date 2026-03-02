Volunteers hold weekend event to remove debris from tornado

Volunteers spent part of their weekend cleaning up debris left by last month’s tornado on the west side of Bloomington.

They met Saturday and spent the day picking up debris in the Fieldstone and Stonechase neighborhoods, which were hit by the tornado.

Listen: Recovery efforts can be a long, difficult process

"We have so many volunteers that showed up and are all helping out a lot," said Jasmine Smithson, a resident who was helping Saturday.

"A lot goes into it, and a lot overwhelms you. And to have people just come and help and organize things and get things going means everything," she said.

The tornado, on Feb. 19, caused damage to several areas on the west side including the airport, a bank, a car dealership and an animal shelter.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the EF2 had maximum winds of 120 miles per hour, and the path length was about 3.7 miles.

