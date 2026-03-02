© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Volunteers hold weekend event to remove debris from tornado

WFIU | By Alexandra Halm,
George Hale
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:01 AM EST
Debris from the storm was piled up Saturday.
Alexandra Halm
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Debris from the storm was piled up Saturday.

Volunteers spent part of their weekend cleaning up debris left by last month’s tornado on the west side of Bloomington.

They met Saturday and spent the day picking up debris in the Fieldstone and Stonechase neighborhoods, which were hit by the tornado.

Listen: Recovery efforts can be a long, difficult process

"We have so many volunteers that showed up and are all helping out a lot," said Jasmine Smithson, a resident who was helping Saturday.

"A lot goes into it, and a lot overwhelms you. And to have people just come and help and organize things and get things going means everything," she said.

The tornado, on Feb. 19, caused damage to several areas on the west side including the airport, a bank, a car dealership and an animal shelter.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the EF2 had maximum winds of 120 miles per hour, and the path length was about 3.7 miles.
Alexandra Halm
Student studying Sports Broadcasting at Indiana University Bloomington from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
