Weather Updates: Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m.

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:36 PM EST
Severe weather is likely today, especially near and south of I-70. Damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threat.
National Weather Service, Indianapolis
Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Update

Weather officials say thunderstorms are starting to develop to the southwest and south of central Indiana.

Hail is the great threat initially but damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible as the day goes on.

Best threat for severe weather will be 3 PM to 8PM. Pay attention to the weather today!

Bloomfield School District is closing at 1:45 p.m.

Read more: Delays, Closings, and Severe Weather
