Weather Updates: Tornado watch in effect until 9 p.m.

Thursday, 1:30 p.m. Update

Weather officials say thunderstorms are starting to develop to the southwest and south of central Indiana.

Hail is the great threat initially but damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible as the day goes on.

Best threat for severe weather will be 3 PM to 8PM. Pay attention to the weather today!

Bloomfield School District is closing at 1:45 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky until 9 PM EST pic.twitter.com/RPeAbkFaV2 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 19, 2026

