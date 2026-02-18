Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon

Severe storms are possible on Thursday for all central and southern Indiana. Forecasters are predicting scattered to numerous thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Some storms may be severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Large hail is also possible.

National Weather Service officials place the risks between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Temperatures on Wednesday reached record highs of nearly 70 degrees.

Winter-like temperatures return early next week with the possibility of light snow Saturday night.

