© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Humane Association recovering from tornado damage

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published February 24, 2026 at 3:50 PM EST
Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Above: a broken window outside the building where animals were housed. While a flying storage container separated the roof from the walls, no animals were harmed during the storm.

The Monroe County Humane Association is recovering after being ravaged last Thursday by a tornado. 

Director Andrew Krebbs said he arrived 20 minutes after the tornado shattered windows, leveled a storage shed and flung a four-ton shipping container onto the roof.  

“Within minutes, I knew the animals were okay,” Krebbs said. “Then I was just thankful that they were, and I was thankful that there weren't any humans here.” 

Read more: National Weather Service shares data on Bloomington tornado

Staff rescued five cats and four dogs from the damaged shelter. They’ve since been temporarily rehomed at the Bloomington Animal Shelter, The Ranch Cat Rescue and Scout’s Honor, Krebbs said. 

Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Executive Director Andrew Krebbs and an 8,000 lbs shipping container formerly intended to store pet supplies.

Employees and volunteers began cleaning up and salvaging supplies that night. 

“We are going through everything that was on the property to see what we can save and what has to be thrown away, and that's happening right now,” Krebbs said. 

By Tuesday afternoon, most dead trees and shattered glass had been removed, but the Humane Association is still figuring out what repairs are needed. 

The damage prevents the organization from storing donations such as food and providing low-cost medical care, at least in the short term. 

Krebbs said the community response has been “fantastic” and he hopes to resume treating patients soon. He is optimistic that insurance will cover the bulk of the repairs.

Jacob Lindsay
/
WFIU/WTIU News
A forklift loads pet food onto a box truck.
Tags
News TopFeaturedCity Limits
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.