Humane Association recovering from tornado damage

The Monroe County Humane Association is recovering after being ravaged last Thursday by a tornado .

Director Andrew Krebbs said he arrived 20 minutes after the tornado shattered windows, leveled a storage shed and flung a four-ton shipping container onto the roof.

“Within minutes, I knew the animals were okay,” Krebbs said. “Then I was just thankful that they were, and I was thankful that there weren't any humans here.”

Staff rescued five cats and four dogs from the damaged shelter. They’ve since been temporarily rehomed at the Bloomington Animal Shelter, The Ranch Cat Rescue and Scout’s Honor, Krebbs said.

Jacob Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Executive Director Andrew Krebbs and an 8,000 lbs shipping container formerly intended to store pet supplies.

Employees and volunteers began cleaning up and salvaging supplies that night.

“We are going through everything that was on the property to see what we can save and what has to be thrown away, and that's happening right now,” Krebbs said.

By Tuesday afternoon, most dead trees and shattered glass had been removed, but the Humane Association is still figuring out what repairs are needed.

The damage prevents the organization from storing donations such as food and providing low-cost medical care, at least in the short term.

Krebbs said the community response has been “fantastic” and he hopes to resume treating patients soon. He is optimistic that insurance will cover the bulk of the repairs.