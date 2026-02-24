© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
IU fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon placed on cease and desist for hazing

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:42 PM EST
Indiana University’s chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon was placed on cease and desist for hazing.

Indiana University’s chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon was placed on cease and desist for hazing effective Feb. 19.

The investigation of the fraternity is ongoing, IU spokesperson Mark Bode wrote in a statement. Cease and desist directives are placed on an organization when there are allegations of behavior that have caused or may cause harm to its members or the community.

While on cease and desist, the fraternity is prohibited from hosting, attending and participating in social events, recruitment events, membership education activities, or philanthropic activities.

Delta Kappa Epsilon, four other fraternities and the Palestine Solidarity Committee are currently on cease and desist.

Read more: IU Chi Phi suspended, eligible to return fall semester of 2029

Fraternities at IU were suspended for two weeks in November for hazing. Most organized activities were banned during this time. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression published a letter condemning the suspension because of “IU’s guilt-by-association punishment” which they said violated students’ First Amendment rights.
Natalie Fitzgibbons
