IU plans upgrade to Jacobs performance center

Indiana University is preparing to spend more than $15 million to upgrade the Musical Arts Center at its Jacobs School of Music, a spokesperson said.

The project will include safety upgrades and other improvements to the center, known as the MAC, spokesperson Mark Bode said in a statement.

He said the Board of Trustees approved the proposal, which will still require additional approval from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and State Budget Agency, at a meeting Friday in Indianapolis.

“The Musical Arts Center is the heart of our performance and training mission at the Jacobs School of Music,” Abra Bush, dean of the Jacobs School.

“These upgrades ensure that our students, faculty and guest artists can continue creating work at the highest artistic level in a space that meets the technical demands of today’s productions," Bush said.

The statement said that the project will focus on "several aging and outdated systems" to the electrical system, stage lighting, and stage machinery features.

The improvements inside the building will coincidence with work on the roof beginning this summer, the statement said.