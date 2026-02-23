© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IU plans upgrade to Jacobs performance center

WFIU | By George Hale
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:46 PM EST
Josh Lipnik runs the Twitter account Midwest Modern, which showcases architecture throughout the Midwest.
File photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The project will include safety upgrades and other improvements to the center.

Indiana University is preparing to spend more than $15 million to upgrade the Musical Arts Center at its Jacobs School of Music, a spokesperson said.

The project will include safety upgrades and other improvements to the center, known as the MAC, spokesperson Mark Bode said in a statement.

He said the Board of Trustees approved the proposal, which will still require additional approval from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education and State Budget Agency, at a meeting Friday in Indianapolis.

“The Musical Arts Center is the heart of our performance and training mission at the Jacobs School of Music,” Abra Bush, dean of the Jacobs School.

“These upgrades ensure that our students, faculty and guest artists can continue creating work at the highest artistic level in a space that meets the technical demands of today’s productions," Bush said.

The statement said that the project will focus on "several aging and outdated systems" to the electrical system, stage lighting, and stage machinery features.

The improvements inside the building will coincidence with work on the roof beginning this summer, the statement said.

Tags
News Featured
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.