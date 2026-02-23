© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

I Love MASTERPIECE

By Marianne Woodruff
Published February 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
A lavish and romantic series, The Forsyte Saga follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London and their tale of love, loyalty, ambition and betrayal. Shown from left to right: Irene (Millie Gibson) and Soames (Joshua Orpin).
1 of 19  — The Forsytes - First Look Photo.jpg
A lavish and romantic series, The Forsyte Saga follows the lives of the wealthy Forsyte family in 1880s London and their tale of love, loyalty, ambition and betrayal. Shown from left to right: Irene (Millie Gibson) and Soames (Joshua Orpin).
Photo: Sean Gleason / Courtesy of Mammoth Screen & MASTERPIECE
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
2 of 19  — Selected for Approval
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) in The Forsytes.
3 of 19  — Selected for Approval
Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Soames (Joshua Orpin) in The Forsytes.
4 of 19  — Approved
Soames (Joshua Orpin) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
James (Jack Davenport) and Jolyon Snr (Stephen Moyer) in The Forsytes.
5 of 19  — Selected for Approval
James (Jack Davenport) and Jolyon Snr (Stephen Moyer) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Irene (Millie Gibson) in The Forsytes.
6 of 19  — Approved
Irene (Millie Gibson) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
7 of 19  — Online - IA
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Soames (Joshua Orpin) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
8 of 19  — Approved
Sean Gleason
MASTERPIECE | PBS
Soames (Joshua Orpin) in The Forsytes.
9 of 19  — Approved
Soames (Joshua Orpin) in The Forsytes.
Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and Frances (Tuppence Middleton) in The Forsytes.
10 of 19  — 2 - Danny Griffin as Jo Forsyte and Tuppence Middleton as Frances Forsyte.jpg
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and Frances (Tuppence Middleton) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Ellen (Josette Simon) in The Forsytes.
11 of 19  — Selected for Approval
Ellen (Josette Simon) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Frances (Tuppence Middleton) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
12 of 19  — Approved
Frances (Tuppence Middleton) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Frances (Tuppence Middleton) in The Forsytes.
13 of 19  — Selected for Approval
Frances (Tuppence Middleton) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
14 of 19  — 16 - Eleanor Tomlinson as Louisa Byrne and Danny Griffin as Jo Forsyte.jpg
Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Massimo Fabris / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) in The Forsytes.
15 of 19  — Approved
Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and Louisa (Eleanor Tomlinson) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Massimo Fabris / MASTERPIECE | PBS
MASTERPIECE | PBS - Isaac (Owen Igiehon) with Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes. Photo: Sean Gleason
16 of 19  — Approved
MASTERPIECE | PBS - Isaac (Owen Igiehon) with Jolyon (Danny Griffin) in The Forsytes. Photo: Sean Gleason
Irene (Millie Gibson) in The Forsytes.
17 of 19  — Approved
Irene (Millie Gibson) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Soames (Joshua Orpin), Olivia (Tallulah Evans), Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and June (Justine Moore) in The Forsytes.
18 of 19  — Approved
Soames (Joshua Orpin), Olivia (Tallulah Evans), Jolyon (Danny Griffin) and June (Justine Moore) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS
Irene (Millie Gibson) and Soames (Joshua Orpin) in The Forsytes.
19 of 19  — 1 - Millie Gibson as Irene and Joshua Orpin as Soames Forsyte.jpg
Irene (Millie Gibson) and Soames (Joshua Orpin) in The Forsytes.
Photo: Sean Gleason / MASTERPIECE | PBS

PBS has enriched my whole life — from childhood in rural Owen County, to adolescence in the bowels of Florida, and then back to the WTIU mothership as an adult in Bloomington, Indiana. Children’s programming, how-tos, Nature, NOVA, and those amazing documentaries bring vivid joy to my face just thinking about my experiences with these “old friends.” But no other program gets my complete attention like MASTERPIECE.

When I was young, staying up on a Sunday night immersed in another place, another time, another socioeconomic class was a welcome distraction from the giant pile of laundry I needed to fold. Thus, the habit was established. I fell in love with Poldark — who didn’t? — and devoured Endeavour. MASTERPIECE Mystery!’s Zen took me on a darker adventure, where Rufus Sewell remains a legitimate crush to this day. As the series evolved and remade past programs, I appreciated the updates with a nod to the past. Upstairs, Downstairs certainly brought glamour and strife in both versions!

I remember staying awake all night watching every single episode of Downton Abbey Season 3. Tears poured down my face in the middle of the night ... more tears were to come.

Downton Abbey was the great equalizer, uniting youngsters and the now middle-aged me in jaunty conversation about the latest episode. Oh, that Lady Mary could really get under my skin!

Later in life, Sunday night became home date night with my Bob — sipping martinis and munching popcorn in comfort, expressing joy and outrage with the characters. By then, I made sure the laundry was folded and even put away to allow my full attention to the drama before me. Yes, I was appointment viewing back in those days — one episode at a time.

Working at WTIU had its advantages. Eva Zogorski, now retired Membership Director, received full-series DVDs from MASTERPIECE and shared them with me. Lucky! I remember staying awake all night watching every single episode of Downton Abbey Season 3. Tears poured down my face in the middle of the night as I texted Eva, only to be informed that more tears were to come. I showed up to the station looking rough the next morning and had only Eva to comfort me.

Advanced series DVDs may be a thing of the past, but now I can binge-watch almost everything with my PBS Passport member benefit.

Set in post-World War II London, Bookish follows Gabriel Book as his love of rare books draws him into unexpected investigations.
1 of 5  — BOOKISH_stills_hiresToon Aerts69.jpg
Set in post-World War II London, Bookish follows Gabriel Book as his love of rare books draws him into unexpected investigations.
Rosie and Jimmy Herriot share a tender moment in Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small.
2 of 5  — ACGAS6_Ep7_7.jpg
Rosie and Jimmy Herriot share a tender moment in Season 6 of All Creatures Great and Small.
Helen Williams / Playground Entertainment and MASTERPIECE.
Inside his carefully curated bookshop, Gabriel Book navigates conversations that may hold more than literary intrigue in Bookish.
3 of 5  — BOOKISH_stills_hiresToon Aerts47.jpg
Inside his carefully curated bookshop, Gabriel Book navigates conversations that may hold more than literary intrigue in Bookish.
Eric Wellbeloved (Daniel Mays) looks less than convinced in this moment from Bookish on MASTERPIECE.
4 of 5  — DSC09784 Bookish_Daniel Mays as Eric Wellbeloved credit UKTV.jpg
Eric Wellbeloved (Daniel Mays) looks less than convinced in this moment from Bookish on MASTERPIECE.
UKTV
Connor Finch as Jack in Bookish — a watchful presence inside Gabriel Book’s London bookshop, where every new chapter seems to open onto intrigue.
5 of 5  — BOOKISH_stills_hiresToon Aerts34.jpg
Connor Finch as Jack in Bookish — a watchful presence inside Gabriel Book’s London bookshop, where every new chapter seems to open onto intrigue.

These days, my MASTERPIECE passions are All Creatures Great & Small, Bookish, and the upcoming third version of The Forsyte Saga, which premieres on WTIU in mid-March. The second version of The Forsyte Saga had me by the throat within the first 12 minutes of Episode 1. I watched it in the olden days of this new century by appointment. I couldn’t get enough of it one episode at a time, so I ravenously read the novels on which the story is based.

Let's go! Time for this MASTERPIECE super fan to bake!
1 of 10  — image4.jpeg
Who has time for hand mixing when there's MASTERPIECE shows to watch?
2 of 10  — image1.jpeg
Who has time for hand mixing when there's MASTERPIECE shows to watch?
All mixed up and ready for the pan.
3 of 10  — image3.jpeg
All mixed up and ready for the pan.
The dough ... chef's kiss
4 of 10  — image2.jpeg
The dough ... chef's kiss
5 of 10  — image0.jpeg
These pans have that British cottage-core aesthetic. It helps with the flavor.
6 of 10  — image401.jpeg
These pans have that British cottage-core aesthetic. It helps with the flavor.
Baking like a madwoman!
7 of 10  — image301.jpeg
Baking like a madwoman!
Lean in close. Do you smell that butter?
8 of 10  — image201.jpeg
Lean in close. Do you smell that butter?
This is what Forsytes Fever looks like, and it's lovely.
9 of 10  — image101.jpeg
This is what Forsytes Fever looks like, and it's lovely.
Tea is on, cookies are ready ... and I made enough to share.
10 of 10  — image001.jpeg
Tea is on, cookies are ready ... and I made enough to share.

Waiting for this third version of Soames Forsyte’s misbehavior is excruciating! I’m baking shortbread and scones like a madwoman. I’m dusting off my best tea set and sourcing a glamorous feathered hat to match my favorite pajamas. I know I should pace myself, but I have no self-control when it comes to excellent British drama.

And trust me on this — as one who is a seasoned British drama junkie — The Forsyte Saga is your MASTERPIECE destiny.

Join me for a sneak peek of The Forsyte Saga’s first episode three whole Sundays in advance of its release. WTIU is hosting a free screening of Episode 1 on Sunday, March 1, at 7 p.m. in the very posh IU Cinema on Bloomington’s campus. I’ll be the giddy one in the back — maybe in a feathered hat. Come say hello.
Station Blog
Marianne Woodruff
Originally from Spencer, Indiana, Marianne Woodruff moved to Bloomington in 1984 to complete her Bachelors in Arts in Psychology at Indiana University. In addition, Marianne received her MBA from Indiana Wesleyan. She joined WFIU in 2005 as a Corporate Development Manager, securing financial support from businesses for the station. In her downtime, Marianne enjoys gardening, antiquing, and traveling.
See stories by Marianne Woodruff