Indiana casino relocation bill advances — with some concerns — after Senate committee rewrite

A heavily amended casino relocation proposal advanced out of the Indiana Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, sending to the chamber floor an ongoing debate over where the state’s next casino should land — and who gets to decide.

House Bill 1038 cleared the committee in an 8-5 vote, with some bipartisan opposition, after senators approved a lengthy amendment that allows a new Fort Wayne-area casino without the closure of the embattled Rising Star Casino in southeastern Indiana.

Several senators supported the bill only conditionally, saying they could oppose it later if concerns over casino siting decisions and the bill’s potential long-term fiscal impacts aren’t resolved.

Casey Smith / Indiana Capital Chronicle Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, talks with colleagues in the Indiana Senate chamber on Dec. 11, 2025.

The bill leaves three existing off-track betting facilities in place — in New Haven, Indianapolis and the Clarksville area — while restructuring the state’s remaining unused racing licenses as part of a broader effort to avoid expanding Indiana’s total number of gaming licenses.

Lawmakers are seeking to convert one of the two unused off-track betting licenses held by the Indiana Horse Racing Commission into a full casino gaming license, to be regulated instead by the Indiana Gaming Commission. The second unused off-track betting license would be terminated outright under the amended bill.

Senate Appropriations Chair Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, said the move avoids a net-increase in the number of gaming licenses statewide.

Per the amended bill, the converted license would be located in northeast Indiana, which Mishler framed as an attempt to minimize financial harm to existing casinos — and the state budget — while expanding access in an “open pocket” region.

“This is a highly regulated industry, and it’s not free-market,” Mishler said Thursday. Indiana’s casino licenses, he emphasized, are “state assets” that must be deliberately placed to avoid costly ripple effects across the gaming system.

The Senate’s plan is a major change to a House-endorsed bill authorizing transfer of the license for Indiana’s lowest-performing casino from the Ohio River city of Rising Sun now held by Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts.

Who could apply — and what it would cost

The Senate amendment also broadens eligibility for the new license, allowing any casino operator in the United States to apply, rather than limiting applicants to companies already operating in Indiana.

To accommodate the expanded applicant pool — and allow regulators more time for vetting — the bill moves the application deadline up one month, from Dec. 1 to Nov. 1.

Drug compounding, medical spas bill moves to House floor



The House Public Health Committee unanimously advanced Senate Bill 282, which aims to tighten oversight of drug compounding and medical spas. Bill sponsor Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, said the latest draft removes a “poison pill” provision and makes clearer what qualifies as pharmaceutical-grade ingredients. The committee also strengthened inspection authority for the Board of Pharmacy and narrowed adverse-event reporting to severe outcomes only.



The amended bill would also require medical spas to register with the state; define supervising-physician relationships when prescription drugs are administered; and launch a study on compounding practices with biannual reports.

The proposal additionally sets a $150 million license fee, with $50 million spread over five years dedicated to a newly created “distressed casino fund.” That fund would be used to support local governments if a casino were to close outright in the future.

The bill maintains an existing requirement that any successful applicant commit to at least $500 million in capital investment.

If a casino does shut down — rather than being sold — the license would be terminated, Mishler explained, not returned to the state as a “floating” license that could later be redeployed elsewhere.

But the most debated part of the rewrite centered around where the casino could go — and where it could not.

The amendment removed eastern Indiana’s Wayne County from consideration and does not include Marion County, despite Indianapolis’ revenue potential. Mishler said those decisions were driven by concerns over “hold harmless” payments, which compensate existing casinos for documented revenue losses tied to new competition.

Northeast Indiana, he said, presents a different competitive landscape. Much of the pressure in that region comes from Michigan casinos, not other Indiana facilities.

“This is not a shot at Wayne County,” Mishler told the committee, stressing that the decision was “location-based” and not intended to be punitive.

Still, the exclusions of those counties frustrated multiple lawmakers on the committee.

That included Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, who said he plans to pursue a second-reading amendment on the Senate floor to add Marion County — and potentially Wayne County — back into the bill.

“If the goal of our gaming system is not maximum revenue to the state of Indiana, I want somebody to help me with what the goal of our gaming system is — and why we would exclude two counties,” Freeman said. “You could make enough money in Marion County with tourism to keep the horsemen in Anderson, Shelbyville … All I wanted to do is have an open conversation, and we should allow free market capitalism to work, but that’s not what we’re doing here today.”

Local control, referendum language stripped

And while earlier versions allowed — but did not require — a local referendum, Thursday’s amendment removed that language entirely.

Mishler noted that local approval would still be required through county commissioners, with two of three commissioners needing to sign off on a casino project.

Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, raised concerns that Allen County voters would be “left out” of the decision, however. She objected to stripping out even a “weak” provision to make a referendum optional and ultimately voted against the bill.

“When I first heard that there was talk of a casino in Allen County almost two years ago, I assumed that this was a revenue decision for the state … and we would have eyes looking at how to best allocate our resources,” Brown said. “What is frustrating is — I appreciate the concern that is happening down in Rising Sun, and it’s losing money — but we will be doing this forever whack-a-mole, moving the poorly performing, looking for a spot to shove them somewhere around the state.”

House Democrat Leader Phil GiaQuinta agreed that the absence of a referendum “stands out.”

Casey Smith / Indiana Capital Chronicle House Democrat Leader Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, speaks to reporters on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in the Indiana House Chamber.

“We’ll just have to see how people feel about that, because … most of these things have had a referendum,” he said, pointing for example, to the casino license moves from Gary to Terre Haute.

“You have a cluster of casinos down in the southeast part of Indiana, and we’ve all said these are kind of like state assets — I mean, we get revenue from these. So how can we best maximize revenue without hurting others,” he continued. “It’s a very difficult issue with gaming, because you’re always like chess pieces. You want to move one, you affect others. So, it’s tough.”

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston described the amended bill as “a pretty good compromise,” especially for Hoosier communities worried about casino closures.

He pointed specifically to the distressed-casino fund as a safeguard for places like Ohio County — home to the Rising Star Casino — if a license holder were to consolidate operations elsewhere.

“Rising Sun will be able to continue to operate as they’re operating today,” Huston said Thursday. “I’ve had lots of meetings — for, I guess, seven, eight, nine years — with the good folks of Ohio County and Rising Sun, and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support them.”

Other bills advanced Thursday

The committee also voted 8-3 to advance House Bill 1004, an education deregulation measure that’s part of House Republicans’ priority agenda.

Bill author Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, has pitched the bill as part of a broader, ongoing effort to reduce regulatory requirements across state agencies and education systems.

Separately, senators advanced House Bill 1277, a major Medicaid long-term care bill, after adopting an amendment to delay a key 100-day managed-care transition provision until July 1, 2027. Mishler said the change gives Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration time to demonstrate that its new PathWays approach either produces savings or at least avoids harming access and care.

The amendment also preserved a cost cap on home- and community-based care, but added a sunset date of July 1, 2028. That trial period is intended to assess whether the cap saves money or restricts access, Mishler said.

Lawmakers also moved House Bill 1423 in a party-line 10-3 vote, after rejecting Democrat amendments that sought to limit or delay changes to local school governance.

The bill is based on recommendations from the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, ILEA, and would establish the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, to reshape governance and coordination across Indianapolis schools.

All three bills now head to the Senate floor.

The Indiana House also approved two key bills on concurrence Thursday. They now go to Gov. Mike Braun for his consideration.



House Bill 1002 passed 94-2. It deals with utility assistance programs, predictable billing plans and hot-weather shutoffs for low-income customers. It also introduces multi-year rate plans outfitted with performance-based incentives, along with utility company data reporting requirements.



House Bill 1116 passed 93-1. It is a ban on digital currency kiosks, or cryptocurrency ATMs. It began as a regulation bill but amid reports of devastating scams became a full ban.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

