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Bloomington man accused of child neglect and public intoxication

WFIU | By Brycen Bates
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
A close up of a Bloomington police vehicle.
Joanie Dugan
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WFIU/WTIU News
Stephen William Schroeder was arrested on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Bloomington Police received a call Tuesday night just before 9 o’clock that an intoxicated man was walking down Kirkwood Ave. carrying a baby.

The caller reported the man was stumbling down the street and had urinated on himself. Another witness said the man dropped his toddler near a fence.

According to the incident report, police responded downtown and found Stephen William Schroeder on Morton Street carrying his two-year-old.

Police said Schroeder denied drinking, but he had urinated on himself, and his breath smelled of alcohol. The officer said Schroeder's eyes were watery and he was slurring his words.
 
Schroeder was arrested on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Schroeder was transported to Monroe County Jail.

Police administered a breathalyzer. Schroeder’s blood alcohol content was 0.2%, more than twice the legal limit.

Schroeder has since posted bond.
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