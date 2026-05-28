Bloomington police release photo of suspect in rooftop gunfire incident

The Bloomington Police Department released a photograph of a suspect who fired a gun on the rooftop of an apartment complex and then fled Sunday night in Bloomington.

Officers responded at The Rive Bloomington on North Walnut Street around 10 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunshots.

Surveillance cameras showed a male remove a handgun from his waistline and fire several rounds into the air, according to police. The man was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white and black shoes.

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He was last seen on camera running southwest from the building.

Offices located four spent .45 caliber shell casings at the scene. Nobody was injured and there was no property damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Henry at 812-349-3907 or at henryj@bloomington.in.gov.