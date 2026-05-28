© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Bloomington police release photo of suspect in rooftop gunfire incident

WFIU | By Natalie Fitzgibbons
Published May 28, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
Photo from surveillance footage of the male suspect who allegedly fired a gun from a rooftop party at The Rive Bloomington. The man is wearing a white shirt, black pants and white and black shoes. He has long black hair.
Bloomington Police Department
Photo from surveillance footage of the male suspect who allegedly fired a gun from a rooftop party at The Rive Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department released a photograph of a suspect who fired a gun on the rooftop of an apartment complex and then fled Sunday night in Bloomington.

Officers responded at The Rive Bloomington on North Walnut Street around 10 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunshots.

Surveillance cameras showed a male remove a handgun from his waistline and fire several rounds into the air, according to police. The man was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white and black shoes.

Read more: Bloomington police say gunshots Sunday night were at sky from rooftop party

He was last seen on camera running southwest from the building.

Offices located four spent .45 caliber shell casings at the scene. Nobody was injured and there was no property damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Henry at 812-349-3907 or at henryj@bloomington.in.gov
Tags
News Featured
Natalie Fitzgibbons
See stories by Natalie Fitzgibbons
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.