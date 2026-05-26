Bloomington police say gunshots Sunday night were at sky from rooftop party

Bloomington Police say no victims or injuries were reported after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex on North Walnut Street Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. after reports of three gunshots fired at The Rive Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a witness said someone on the roof of the building fired a gun that was followed by screaming.

Security video showed a rooftop party, police said. A male suspect wearing dark clothes pulled a gun from his pants and fired multiple shots into the air.

After the shooting, the suspect exited through the parking garage.

Police say four shell casings were found at the scene. Officers have not identified any suspects.