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Bloomington police say gunshots Sunday night were at sky from rooftop party

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
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WFIU/WTIU News
No victims or injuries were reported after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex Sunday night, according to Bloomington police.

Bloomington Police say no victims or injuries were reported after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex on North Walnut Street Sunday night.

Officers arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. after reports of three gunshots fired at The Rive Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, a witness said someone on the roof of the building fired a gun that was followed by screaming.

Security video showed a rooftop party, police said. A male suspect wearing dark clothes pulled a gun from his pants and fired multiple shots into the air.

After the shooting, the suspect exited through the parking garage.

Police say four shell casings were found at the scene. Officers have not identified any suspects.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung
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