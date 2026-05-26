Former IU Basketball player Todd Leary pleads guilty to fraud

Former IU basketball player Todd Leary pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hamilton County to one count of felony fraud.

The case involved a father who paid Leary to coach his son in basketball. Leary was alleged to have taken money from the man, ostensibly to start an AAU team, rent a facility and purchase equipment, none of which was true.

Leary was arrested in October and charged with 10 felonies --- five counts of fraud and five of theft.

The plea agreement calls for a suspended jail sentence, probation and restitution to the victim. Sentencing is scheduled for July 15.

Leary was in jail from 2010 to 2011 after pleading guilty to misappropriating title insurance escrow funds.

