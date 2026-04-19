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Election Coverage

Primary Election

  • Monday, April 6th - Last day to register to vote in the primary election
  • Monday, April 6th - In-person early voting starts
  • Tuesday, May 5th - Primary Election Day.
    Polls are open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.

General Election

  • Monday, October 5, 2026 - Voter registration ends
  • Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - General Election Day. Polls are open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.