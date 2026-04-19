Election Coverage
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WFIU/WTIU News interviewed incumbent Matt Pierce and challenger Liliana Young last month.
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Monroe County is turning out to vote early in numbers outpacing past primary midterm elections.
Primary Election
Monday, April 6th - Last day to register to vote in the primary election Monday, April 6th - In-person early voting starts
- Tuesday, May 5th - Primary Election Day.
Polls are open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.
General Election
- Monday, October 5, 2026 - Voter registration ends
- Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - General Election Day. Polls are open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., prevailing local time.
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David Henry and Trent Deckard face off in May for the spot of outgoing county commissioner Lee Jones.
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Two Republicans and two Democrats are running for Clark County sheriff in the primary.
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Vote against redistricting put Republican Sen. Greg Goode on president’s revenge list
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As Monroe County Clerk Nicole Browne enters her final months in the role, three candidates are running to take her place in the May 5 primary.
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Democrats are looking to break the GOP supermajority in the Indiana House of Representatives this fall, which would grant them more power to stop or negotiate controversial issues. But first they have to win their primaries.
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Democratic candidates for Monroe County commissioner discussed housing, the jail and the proposed Richland-Ellettsville reorganization.
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The Indiana Senate Republican caucus has dumped nearly $2 million so far this year into helping seven current senators fend off primary challengers.
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All nine Hoosier seats are up.
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Early voting for the May 5 primary election has been going for about two weeks.
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Indiana’s primary on May 5 has become an unlikely test of Trump’s grip on the Republican Party. After state senators defied White House pressure by opposing redistricting, Trump has endorsed seven primary challengers in races that rarely attract any attention from Washington.