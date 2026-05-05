Tree Martin-Lucas wins Monroe County clerk primary

Tree Martin-Lucas won the Monroe County clerk Democratic primary Tuesday against Joe Davis and Tanner Branham.

She had 47.7 percent of the vote. Branham had 31.3 percent and Davis had 21 percent.

"The first thing I'm going to do is sleep," Martin-Lucas said. "I'm exhausted, but it was well worth it.

"I am over the moon. Thank you Monroe County, everyone that came out to vote for me. I appreciate it so much. It will be my honor to be your clerk."

Republican Julie Hays ran unopposed in the primary.

Martin-Lucas worked as the chief deputy clerk for six years and as the election supervisor for two years.