Davis wins Republican primary over state senator who voted against redistricting

Michelle Davis, a challenger backed by President Trump, won the Republican nomination for State Senate District 41 over 20-year incumbent Greg Walker. AP called the race for Davis.

Walker was one of 21 state Republicans who opposed 2025 mid-decade congressional redistricting, which enraged the president who vowed to punish the politicians who defied him.

After the loss, Walker said Davis shouldn't "kowtow to outside pressures from the state of Indiana. Serve the people of the district. Serve them all, Republican, Democrat, Independent, serve everyone in the district, not those that get you elected."

Davis currently represents House District 58.

Davis was born in Johnson County. She played Division I basketball at Ball State University and graduated with a degree in elementary education. She received a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Purdue University. Davis was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2020.

Davis was a supporter of 2025 mid-decade congressional redistricting, arguing the previous maps did not reflect that a majority of Hoosiers are conservative.

Davis now heads into the general election as the favorite in the historically Republican district.