Brad Meyer wins Democratic primary in 9th Congressional District

Brad Meyer won Indiana's 9th Congressional District Democratic primary, defeating three other candidates for the chance to take on incumbent Republican Erin Houchin in November.

"I'm feeling pretty good, and I'm feeling frankly humbled," Meyer said. "This has been something I've been working on for the last year, and we've got a good team that really has done a lot of work to get to this point.

"I think that this is really what democracy looks like. We had four candidates that were running, and each of us had different perspectives on what we thought the message should be from the Democratic Party. I think each of us did a very good job of being very clear about what our priorities and perspective was and what our approach was going to be, and the voters got to pick what they wanted."

In 2024, Houchin defeated Democrat Tim Peck with nearly 65 percent of the vote. Peck finished second in Tuesday's primary.

"What we've accomplished is changing a lot of hearts and minds, getting a lot of people to see that left-of-center politics has a role in Clark County, has a role in Indiana nine and has a role in Indiana," Peck said. "And I'm just so proud that I got to do all of that with you."

Meyer was born in Brownsburg, Ind. He earned a bachelor's and master's degrees from Purdue University in Indianapolis. He has worked in local manufacturing and as a civilian engineer for Crane Naval Sea Systems Command.