Democratic primary candidates offer ideas for unseating Republican Rep. Houchin

Four Democrats are competing for the party’s nomination in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District and the chance to face Republican incumbent Erin Houchin in the fall.

The district stretches from the Ohio River north through Bloomington and into south-central Indiana, a largely rural area that has leaned Republican in recent years.

Candidates said voters across the district are focused on one issue above all else: affordability.

Tim Peck, an emergency physician who lost to Houchin in 2024, said rising costs are pushing people to the brink.

“It costs too much to work right now,” he said. “In order to work, you have to pay your gas bills to get to work in your car. You have to pay down your education that you had to be able to get that job.”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Democratic Primary candidate Tim Peck

Peck said he sees that pressure firsthand in the emergency room.

“You can make 60, $70,000 and still not be breaking even right now in this economy,” he said. “And so that, by far, is the major issue that is driving voters, Republican and Democrat.”

He said his campaign is focused on lowering costs, particularly in healthcare.

“Health care is a human right,” Peck said. “I’m treating these patients all the time who are coming in, who are choosing between their last bill and whether they can afford their next prescription.”

Brad Meyer, a Navy civilian engineer, also centered his campaign on economic concerns, but said broader political divisions are preventing meaningful change.

“The single biggest issue is actually the division that has been sowed between us,” he said. “Where we’re pitted against each other so that they can make changes that aren’t in the benefit of anybody.”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Democratic Primary candidate Brad Meyer

Meyer supports policies such as raising the minimum wage and expanding access to healthcare.

“I’m advocating for a $20 an hour minimum wage… and policies that will actually change people’s lives,” he said.

He said Democrats should take a more assertive approach.

“I am much more progressive and much more activist than the other candidates,” Meyer said. “Most of the candidates are trying to run to the middle of the road.”

Keil Roark, a former UAW assembly worker and Navy officer, said his campaign is grounded in working-class experience.

“I spent 11 years in the Navy, and I’m deeply worried about this country, and that’s what drove my decision to run,” he said.

Jake Lindsay / WFIU/WTIU News Democratic Primary candidate Keil Roark

Roark said affordability is the top concern he hears from voters.

“Without a doubt it’s cost of living, affordability,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that that impacts everybody.”

He said winning in the district will require appealing to voters across party lines.

“At the end of the day, a blue dog is the only one that’s going to get elected,” Roark said. “You have to be a centrist on national security, immigration and some cultural issues.”

Jim Graham, an engineer and longtime Democratic volunteer, said frustration with Congress motivated him to run.

“In my opinion, Congress is broken,” he said. “We’re not getting things done need to be done for the citizens of this country.”

Devan Ridgway / WFIU/WTIU News Democratic Primary candidate Jim Graham

Graham said the biggest issue he hears from voters is personal finances.

“The overwhelming problem that voters see in the district… they’re working very hard and in many cases, just barely making it,” he said.

He said economic issues will be key to winning the district.

“I think that clearly that’s a message that will appeal not only to Democrats, but to independents and some Republicans,” Graham said.

On Healthcare

The candidates outlined different approaches to key policy issues, including healthcare.

Peck said the focus should be on reducing barriers to care such as requiring providers to get approval from insurers before covering services or medications.

“Making things like prior authorization illegal… (It) just causes a ton of corporate bloat,” he said.

Meyer said the healthcare system itself needs to be overhauled.

“We need to get rid of the for-profit system, because it’s not profiting us,” he said.

Roark said expanding access through existing programs like the Affordable Care Act is the most practical path.

“I think that’s the easiest and quickest way to get folks access and have it be affordable access,” he said.

Graham said the ACA should be revisited and strengthened.

“I think it was really very successful in getting a lot of people… on insurance,” he said.

On Energy Policies

Candidates also differed on energy policy.

Meyer said economic trends are already pushing a shift away from fossil fuels.

“Generating electricity with coal is more expensive now than it is to generate it off of renewables,” he said.

Roark said workers in fossil fuel industries need support during that transition.

“Let’s work on government subsidies to make access to those programs… so folks can get into those jobs,” he said.

Peck said renewable energy policies should prioritize workers.

“We can’t have a situation where… the wealth gap is just shifted,” he said.

Graham said the transition will take time but is necessary.

“Our environment is important to us, and we want to leave something that’s sustainable for our kids and our grandkids,” he said.

On how to win the district

The candidates also outlined different strategies for winning in a district that has trended Republican.

Roark emphasized relatability and his working-class background.

“I am providing a solid campaign based off policies to make lives better for people,” he said. “And I really think my unique background fits with our district, probably better than any other candidate.”

Meyer said Democrats need to offer stronger policy proposals.

“We haven’t offered what we really need to be offering,” he said. “What’s different about this cycle is, I think we’ve reached the point that there are enough people that are hurting… that they’re willing to take a look.”

Peck said the political environment is shifting nationally.

“What’s different about this cycle is the whole country is different right now,” he said. “There’s been a reset right now on what people are looking at and who they would like to lead them.”

Graham said appealing to independent and Republican voters will be key.

“I think that clearly that’s a message that will appeal not only to Democrats, but to independents and some Republicans,” he said.

Houchin first won the seat in 2022 and was re-elected in 2024 with 64 percent of the vote.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary on May 5 will face her in November.

