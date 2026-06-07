Beau Bayh defeats Blythe Potter for Democratic secretary of state nomination

Indiana Democrats chose Beau Bayh as their secretary of state nominee Saturday, sending the first-time candidate — with one of the state’s most recognizable political names — into a race that party leaders see as their best opportunity for a statewide seat in more than a decade.

Bayh defeated challenger Blythe Potter at the Indiana Democratic Convention after delegates gathered at the Indiana Convention Center to choose the party’s nominee for the November election.

Bayh earned 61% of delegate votes — 1,385 votes to Potter’s 883, according to convention results. Party officials said 2,269 delegates cast ballots Saturday afternoon, with one blank ballot submitted.

“Hoosiers are ready for something different, something better. They’re tired of insider dealing, they’re tired of the corruption. That’s why I’m going to open an independent audit to root that out on day one,” Bayh told reporters after winning the nomination.

Beau Bayh speaks to reporters after winning the Democratic secretary of state nomination at the Indiana Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) “I’m going to be the type of leader in state government that, regardless of whether or not I’ve had the same exact life experience of someone else, is going to try and unify people around what we do have in common, which is our shared identity as Americans and our love of this state.”

The victory sends the attorney and former Marine Corps infantry officer into a general election contest that Democrats hope can capitalize on mounting Republican turmoil surrounding incumbent Secretary of State Diego Morales and an increasingly tumultuous GOP nomination fight.

Democrats also formally nominated Jessica Bailey for state comptroller and Coumba Kebe for state treasurer. Both were uncontested.

‘We are going to win’The secretary of state contest was the convention’s most closely watched race, pitting Bayh — the son of former governor and U.S. senator Evan Bayh and grandson of former U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh — against Potter, a veteran of the Iraq War and Bargersville business owner who built support among grassroots activists and first-time delegates.

In the weeks leading up to the convention, delegates repeatedly described the race as a choice between competing visions for how Indiana Democrats should pursue statewide victories.

Supporters argued that Bayh offered the party its strongest chance to hold statewide office again, pointing to his fundraising strength, name recognition and ability to appeal to voters beyond the Democratic base.

Potter supporters, meanwhile, took a more grassroots approach, arguing that the party needed a more progressive strategy to energize voters and build support among Hoosiers who have become disengaged from politics.

She told delegates in her pre-vote address that her top priority, if elected, “will be protecting Hoosier voters and challenging barriers that Republicans have put in their way.” Doing so would include “dramatically” expanded voter education programs, non-partisan voter guides and working with county clerks to increase turnout.

“Indiana Republicans have done everything in their power to drive away voting and voters’ rights. I will do everything in my power to stop them,” Potter said.

Democratic secretary of state contender Blythe Potter addresses delegates at the party’s state convention on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Mackenzi Klemann/Indiana Capital Chronicle) “We cannot engage with voters by doing things the same way we’ve always done with them,” she continued. “Hoosiers are asking our state for change — asking our country for change. And we cannot be the party of change if you continue to do things the same old way.”

Bayh entered the convention with a substantial fundraising advantage. Campaign finance reports showed he had nearly $1.9 million on hand at the end of the first quarter, compared to roughly $66,600 for Potter.

Throughout his campaign, Bayh centered his message on restoring trust in an office he said had been damaged by controversy under Morales. He has pledged to conduct an independent audit of the secretary of state’s office, expand voter participation and increase transparency in state government.

He has also emphasized election security measures, including support for Indiana’s voter identification requirements.

“We are going to win. Not just because everyone in this room wants it to be true and will work like hell to make it true … but because Hoosiers are demanding change. Because Hoosiers are ready for something different, something better,” Bayh said in his address before delegates cast their ballots. “We are ready for honest government and we are ready for accountability.”

Beau Bayh, left, and his dad, former governor and U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, center, await voting results at the Indiana Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Indianapolis. Nick Bayh, right, is Beau’s twin brother. (Photo by Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Convention Chair Robin Winston emphasized that — regardless of the nominee — members of Indiana’s Democratic Party “are more alike than we are unalike.” He pointed, for example, to the party’s cohesion on civil liberties for immigrants, Hoosiers’ access to healthcare, better working conditions for teachers and support for union jobs.

“Our job and our fight is not in this room,” he told delegates. “Our job today is to nominate canid for this winning in November.”

The road to NovemberThe Democratic nominee now advances to a general election campaign that’s likely to heat up even more ahead of November.

Morales, elected in 2022, has faced increasing scrutiny over his office management, including spending of state dollars, hiring decisions and no-bid contracting deals.

Beau Bayh takes a photo with a delegate at the Indiana Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) The controversies prompted several prominent Indiana Republicans — including U.S. Sen. Jim Banks and Attorney General Todd Rokita — to withdraw supportfor Morales last month and encourage him to step aside.

Republican delegates will choose their own nominee June 20 at the state GOP convention in Fort Wayne. Morales faces challenges from Max Engling, David Shelton and Jamie Reitenour.

“I assume you will agree with me that it is fundamentally wrong for a secretary of state to buy a luxury vehicle, to bring people in his family on payroll, have no-bid contracts, and think that he’s an economic development official,” Winston said Saturday afternoon. “That is fundamentally wrong,” Winston said.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard is also seeking to run as an independent in the race.

Karen Glowacki, a Democratic delegate from Hamilton County, told the Indiana Capital Chronicle that Bayh “has the strategic vision and the integrity to bring our state together.”

“We have a real opportunity, I think, for the first time in a very long time to put a Democrat in state leadership,” Glowacki said after Saturday’s convention.

White County delegate Martha Osten — who previously campaigned for Bayh’s father and grandfather — expressed similar confidence in the younger Democrat.

“I’m on fire. I know so many Republican friends that are disillusioned and discouraged, and I really believe the Democrats have a chance to turn things around for our state and our country,” Osten told the Capital Chronicle.

“I believe that he truly wants to do what’s best for the people of Indiana, and he comes from a long line of public servants, as do I,” she continued. “I just admire him and respect him for doing the same and carrying on the family legacy, as well as his dad and grandfather served us well, and I really believe he has the heart to do so, as well.”

