© 2026. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

News

Federal workers union argues against USDA reorganization that includes Indy

WFIU | By Clayton Baumgarth
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:22 PM EDT
The USDA logo against a field
Courtesy of USDA
Current and former U.S. Department of Agriculture employees say the agency's planned reorganization could cause the loss of experienced workers.

Current and former U.S. Department of Agriculture employees say the agency's planned reorganization, including a new regional hub in Indianapolis, could cause the loss of experienced workers.

In a news conference organized by a federal workers union, employees raised concerns that the reorganization could mirror the USDA's 2019 relocation of the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City.

Laura Dodson of the USDA’s Economic Research Service said relatively few employees chose to relocate.

"By the end of that fiscal year, only 14 ERS employees, roughly five percent, had actually reported to Kansas City," Dodson said.

Read more: USDA confirms SNAP hub will move to Indianapolis

She said employees affected by the current reorganization are once again being asked to make difficult decisions about whether to relocate.

"Some of us got letters in June with 30 days to decide: report to Kansas City by October or be involuntarily separated," she said. "There's no remote option this time."

The USDA announced last year that it plans to establish several regional hubs across the country as part of a broader effort to reorganize the department's workforce.

The USDA has said the changes are intended to place employees closer to the people they serve while improving support for farmers, ranchers and rural communities.
Tags
News Featured
Clayton Baumgarth
Clayton Baumgarth is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He gathers stories from the rural areas surrounding Bloomington. Clayton was born and raised in central Missouri, and graduated college with a degree in Multimedia Production/Journalism from Drury University.
See stories by Clayton Baumgarth
Related Content

WFIU/WTIU News is an independent newsroom rooted in public service.

“Act Independently” is one of the basic creeds of journalism ethics, and we claim it proudly. The WFIU/WTIU News facilities are located on the campus of Indiana University, which does hold our broadcast license and contribute funding to our organization. However, our journalists and senior news leaders have full authority over journalistic decisions — what we decide to cover and how we tell our stories. We observe a clear boundary: Indiana University and RTVS administrators focus on running a strong and secure organization; WFIU/WTIU journalists focus on bringing you independent news you can trust.