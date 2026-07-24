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Pride historical marker on Monument Circle vandalized

WFIU | By Mesgana Waiss, Mirror Indy
Published July 24, 2026 at 2:36 PM EDT
Casey Pfeiffer, historical marker program director at the Indiana Historical Bureau, believes the damage to the Indy Pride historical marker on Monument Circle last week may require a full replacement, which costs around $3,000.
Mesgana Waiss for Mirror Indy
Casey Pfeiffer, historical marker program director at the Indiana Historical Bureau, believes the damage to the Indy Pride historical marker on Monument Circle last week may require a full replacement, which costs around $3,000.

Police are looking for multiple people who vandalized the Indy Pride historical marker on Monument Circle last week.

Indiana State Police filed a report. Sgt. John Perrine said video footage shows individuals kicking the marker around 12:45 a.m. July 16. They cracked a piece of the cast metal panel and dented the outer raised frame. The post remains intact on the sidewalk.

The historical marker explains the origins of Indiana Pride and the 1990 Celebration on the Circle. The event was the first large outdoor Pride event in Indiana. Indy Pride helped to fundraise the money to get the historical marker installed in 2022.

Casey Pfeiffer, historical marker program director at the Indiana Historical Bureau, believes the damage may require a full replacement, which costs around $3,000 and could take the Ohio-based manufacturer six to nine months to produce and ship it back.

Video footage shows individuals kicking the Indy Pride historical marker on Monument Circle around 12:45 a.m. July 16. They cracked a piece of the cast metal panel and dented the outer raised frame. The post remains intact on the sidewalk. July 23, 2026, at Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Mesgana Waiss for Mirror Indy
Video footage shows individuals kicking the Indy Pride historical marker on Monument Circle around 12:45 a.m. July 16. They cracked a piece of the cast metal panel and dented the outer raised frame. The post remains intact on the sidewalk. July 23, 2026, at Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

It’s rare that historical markers are vandalized, according to Pfeiffer, who worked at the Indiana Historical Bureau since 2012. If they are damaged, it’s usually due to car accidents or snow plowing.

“If we can figure out who is at fault and we can work with insurance to recoup the costs otherwise it would be fundraising to get a new one,” Pfeiffer said.

She said she learned about the incident when she received a call from a former Indy Pride board member.

Jennifer Carruthers, executive director of Indy Pride, said the organization is in contact with the Indiana Historical Bureau and will host a fundraiser if needed.

“We are disappointed to learn that a monument that preserves queer history was vandalized. (The monument) is a symbol that honors early LGBTQ+ activists and activism and a pivotal moment in Indiana history,” she said.

Sgt. Perrine said police are unable to identify the suspects due the camera’s distance. They don’t have any leads, but Capitol Police District 76 are actively investigating.

Anyone who knows any information about the incident should contact Indiana State Police at 317-232-8248.

This article first appeared on Mirror Indy and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
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Mesgana Waiss, Mirror Indy
See stories by Mesgana Waiss, Mirror Indy
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