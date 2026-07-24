Tour the convention center construction site

The Bloomington convention center expansion project is on budget and on time.

WFIU/WTIU's Joe Hren toured the site this week with Weddle Bros. project manager Andrew Scere as construction completes the halfway mark.

Scere said the 30-foot-tall ceilings outside the exhibition hall will make for an impressive pre-function space.

The main exhibit hall is 28,000 square feet, about half a football field. Movable partition walls will allow the space to be configured for conventions, sporting events, or multiple meeting rooms.

About 60 workers from multiple contractors are on site each day requiring constant coordination.

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Crews are working on a lot of the behind-the-scenes work, installing electrical and mechanical systems, including ductwork up to 12 feet wide.

Construction is expected to wrap up in January, then shift to current building renovations until June of 2027.