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Tour the convention center construction site

WFIU | By Joe Hren
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
Andrew Scere, Project Manager Weddle Bros. walks into the exhibit hall.
1 of 4  — 07-23-2026 Convention Tour entrance.jpg
Andrew Scere, Project Manager Weddle Bros. walks into the exhibit hall.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
Convention main exhibition hall
2 of 4  — 07-23-2026 Convention Tour hall.jpg
Convention main exhibition hall
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
The connector between the current convention center and expansion project.
3 of 4  — 07-23-2026 Convention Tour connector.jpg
The connector between the current convention center and expansion project.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News
Andrew Scere, Project Manager Weddle Bros. shows us the upstairs lookout patio above the main entrance.
4 of 4  — 07-23-2026 Convention Tour overlook.jpg
Andrew Scere, Project Manager Weddle Bros. shows us the upstairs lookout patio above the main entrance.
Joe Hren / WFIU/WTIU News

The Bloomington convention center expansion project is on budget and on time.

WFIU/WTIU's Joe Hren toured the site this week with Weddle Bros. project manager Andrew Scere as construction completes the halfway mark.

Scere said the 30-foot-tall ceilings outside the exhibition hall will make for an impressive pre-function space.

The main exhibit hall is 28,000 square feet, about half a football field. Movable partition walls will allow the space to be configured for conventions, sporting events, or multiple meeting rooms.

About 60 workers from multiple contractors are on site each day requiring constant coordination.

Read more: Convention center leaders choose host hotel and site

Crews are working on a lot of the behind-the-scenes work, installing electrical and mechanical systems, including ductwork up to 12 feet wide.

Construction is expected to wrap up in January, then shift to current building renovations until June of 2027.
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Joe Hren
Anchor "Indiana Newsdesk," "Ask The Mayor" - WTIU/WFIU News. Formerly host of "The Weekly Special." Hebron, Ind. native, IU Alumnus. Follow him on Twitter @Joe_Hren
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