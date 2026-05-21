Artwork approved for convention center expansion

After months of discussion, officials have decided on artwork for Bloomington’s convention center expansion.

The Capital Improvement Board (CIB) approved a sculpture called “A Form of Connection.”

It resembles an illuminated ribbon or vine spiraling around the expansion walkway representing the connection between the existing convention center and the new facility being built at the corner of Third Street and South College Avenue.

A CIB arts committee brought in four artists last month for interviews and to participate in meetings with community stakeholders.

Committee Chair Galen Cassady said about a thousand people gave feedback.

The designer is Ball-Nogues Studio from Los Angelos, California. The budget for the artwork is $400,000

Contractors working on the expansion project are preparing for another College Avenue closure June 30 through July 24 so they can enclose the overhead walkway connector.

The CIB is also seeking a host hotel and parking options as part of the convention center expansion.