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Trojan Horse heading to Ellettsville

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:40 PM EDT
Exterior of The Trojan Horse restaurant
Ethan Sandweiss
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WFIU/WTIU News
The Trojan Horse has served gyros and saganaki for 48 years at the corner of Walnut and Kirkwood. It plans to reopen in Ellettsville in August.

After nearly 50 years in downtown Bloomington, Greek restaurant and bar The Trojan Horse will be moving to Ellettsville this summer.

Co-owner Kristen Shelly said relocating to the former Wee Willies location was motivated by a desire to expand and become more accessible to families and people with mobility issues. She and her husband, co-owner Michael Shelly, also live in Ellettsville.

“I feel like we'll be welcomed, and that we'll be able to provide more access for people who might not travel around as much or live farther out,” Shelly said.

Interior of a bar with wooden booths and IU memorabilia
Ethan Sandweiss
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WFIU/WTIU News
The upstairs bar section of The Trojan Horse.

Shelly grew up in Bloomington and has fond memories of eating at The Trojan Horse in high school and college. The couple bought the restaurant in 2018, in part to move closer to family.

Before it moved to the courthouse square in 1978, The Trojan Horse’s predecessor Zeus’ Gyros operated further east on Kirkwood.

Its current location is recognizable by its nautical décor: a heavy front door with a chain handle, a fish tank and a narrow galley-like dining floor with dark wooden booths. They’re a legacy of the building’s past as a seafood restaurant called The Brigantine.

A black and white photo of a restaurant marquee for Zeus' Gyros
Ethan Sandweiss
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WFIU/WTIU News
The marquee of the restaurant's Bloomington predecessor, Zeus' Gyros.

“It's a really great building, we've really enjoyed being in this space and being part of the downtown community,” Shelly said. “However, we'd like to be around for another 40 years-plus, and we really think that moving into a more spacious area would give us a better opportunity to serve the community's needs.”

Shelly wants to preserve as much of the restaurant’s historic vibe as she can at the new location.

“We're gonna take a lot of this stuff and rearrange it so that hopefully people will still feel like they're having some of the stuff that made them feel like it was Trojan,” she said.

The restaurant hopes to complete the move in August.
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Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
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