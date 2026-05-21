Most Indiana children who need summer programs still can’t access them, new report finds

Nearly a quarter-million Indiana children whose parents want them enrolled in summer programs are going without, according to a new national survey.

Researchers said costs continue to be the biggest barrier for families seeking summer care and learning opportunities.

The Summer Struggle for Indiana Families report released Tuesday found that parents of 424,740 Indiana children want access to summer programs, but only 175,163 children are enrolled. Researchers estimated that roughly three in five Hoosier kids whose parents want summer programming are unable to participate.

The findings are part of the latest America After 3PM survey from the Afterschool Alliance, a national advocacy organization focused on afterschool and summer learning programs.

The survey included responses from more than 30,000 parents nationwide, including 675 in Indiana.

Results from the Hoosier State largely mirrored national survey trends, which showed families across the country struggling to access affordable summer programming — largely due to rising costs and limited availability.

Among Indiana parents surveyed, 39% said cost was a barrier preventing their child from participating in a summer program. Another 22% cited transportation or program location challenges, while 12% said programs were unavailable. An additional 13% reported difficulty finding information about available summer opportunities.

The survey defined structured summer programs as enrichment or sports programs, summer camps or school programs, or jobs and internships.

Advocates said the findings underscore ongoing challenges for working families trying to secure reliable summer care while school is out.

“In Indiana and across the country, summer programs give children a safe place to go, provide alternatives to screen time, keep them physically active, reduce isolation, support learning, and give working parents peace of mind that their children are safe and constructively engaged while they are at work,” said Jodi Grant, executive director of the Afterschool Alliance.

“But finding summer programs they can afford is a real struggle for many Indiana families,” Grant said. “Every child deserves access to a quality summer program but sadly, we are far from reaching that goal.”

Strong support from parents

The survey was conducted between January and April 2025 in English and Spanish and included parents or guardians with school-aged children living in their households.

Parents who were able to enroll their children in programs gave them high marks. About 72% of Indiana parents surveyed said they were “extremely satisfied” with their child’s summer program.

Survey respondents also identified the qualities they value most in summer programming. Indiana parents said they prioritize safe environments, educational and recreational activities, reduced screen time, opportunities for children to build friendships and confidence, and physical activity.

The report additionally found overwhelming bipartisan support for public funding of summer learning opportunities in Indiana. Overall, 88% of Indiana parents surveyed supported public investment in summer programs, including 93% of Democrats, 90% of independents and 85% of Republicans.

Lakshmi Hasanadka, chief executive officer of the Indiana Afterschool Network, said the report reflects mounting pressure on working families.

“The Summer Struggle for Indiana Families is a sobering reminder that too many working families scramble to find summer programs for their children,” Hasanadka said. “It shouldn’t be this difficult for families to access summer programs that will help their children engage, be active, and learn over the summer.”

The report builds on earlier findings that showed ongoing gaps in access to afterschool and summer programming in Indiana.

A separate America After 3PM report released last fall found that for every Indiana child enrolled in an afterschool program, two more would participate if a program were available to them. That report similarly identified affordability, transportation and limited program access as major barriers for families.

At the Statehouse, the Indiana Afterschool Network has pushed for the General Assembly to boost state funding for school-age child care programs, expand access to out-of-school-time programming and provide additional supports for transportation and student learning recovery programs.

And the issue is expected to receive additional attention from state lawmakers in the coming months.

Indiana legislators last week approved plans for an interim study committee to examine child care funding and accessibility challenges ahead of the 2027 budget session.

The interim study committee is expected to meet publicly in the coming months before submitting a final report with recommendations by Nov. 1.

Gaps, funding concerns continue

Nationally, researchers found the parents of 24.6 million children wanted structured summer opportunities for their children, but only about 12 million were enrolled.

The survey also highlighted significant income disparities in access to summer programming nationwide. Researchers found that 45% of children in high-income households participated in summer programs, compared to 26% of children from middle-income households and just 13% of children from low-income families.

Most Indiana kids who need after-school programs can’t access them, new report finds

Advocates additionally warned that proposed federal funding reductions could further strain summer learning access.

President Donald Trump’s proposed Fiscal Year 27 budget would eliminate funding for 21st Century Community Learning Centers — the nation’s dedicated federal funding stream for afterschool and summer learning programs. That funding supported programs serving roughly 17,000 Hoosier kids in 2023-24, according to the latest Indiana Department of Education data.

“We will work hard to preserve and grow federal funding, and to increase support at the state level, until every family that wants to enroll their child in a quality summer program can access one they can afford,” said Christine Balak, the Indiana ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance

The advocacy group’s recommendations include increasing federal, state and local investments in summer learning programs, expanding transportation assistance and improving families’ access to information about available programs.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

