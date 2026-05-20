West Baden assistant police chief arrested on felony charges

The Assistant Police Chief in West Baden has been arrested on three felony charges, following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Officer Thomas Burkhardt, who goes by Andy, was arrested Tuesday on two felony charges of official misconduct, one felony count of battery, and one misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, two female first responders made complaints of Burkhardt aggressively inappropriately touching them.

The investigation started in April after a complaint was made in March. Over the course of the investigation, another victim came forward about a separate incident in October 2024.

Burkhardt was issued a no-bond warrant and is expected to appear in the Orange County Circuit Court within the week.