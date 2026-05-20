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‘Lifeblood’: Local animal shelter sees increase in volunteer interest

WFIU | By Mia Lehmkuhl
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT
Bloomington Animal Shelter Volunteer Program Director Jenny Gibson sits for an interview in her office.
Saddam Al-Zubaidi
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Volunteer Program Director Jenny Gibson

The Bloomington Animal Shelter has filled its volunteer waitlist in record time

The shelter typically receives 100-150 prospective volunteers on its waitlist. This cycle, it received 255.

Volunteer Program Director Jenny Gibson said the number of people on their waitlist rose over a two-week period after the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network promoted the shelter volunteer program. With so many people interested, the form to join the volunteer waitlist is currently closed. 

“I felt bad because I had to shut it so quickly,” Gibson said. 

After volunteers move through the waitlist, they submit an application and, if accepted, begin orientation and training. Volunteers serve a minimum of six months through two-hour weekly shifts, according to the shelter’s website.  

“I am exposed to the best caliber of people here,” Gibson said. “So, I really love my volunteers." 

The shelter lists 13 volunteer roles on its website. Volunteers can work as dog walkers, take photos, write pet descriptions or help care for the animals.

A light-haired cat sits inside an enclosure at the Bloomington Animal Shelter.
Saddam Al-Zubaidi
/
WTIU News
A cat, named Irwin, sits inside an enclosure at the Bloomington Animal Shelter

  
 
The roles Gibson said are most important are canine stewards, who help escort dogs in and out to help match them with potential adopters, and adoption counselors.  
 
For the animals, Gibson said volunteers are often their “happy people” who make them feel more comfortable. 

“They are the lifeblood,” Gibson said. “So, if we didn't have them, we'd be in big, big trouble.” 
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Mia Lehmkuhl
Mia Lehmkuhl is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is pursuing a master's in media from Indiana University with a concentration in journalism.
See stories by Mia Lehmkuhl
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