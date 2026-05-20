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'Terredise': Interactive mural to light up downtown Terre Haute

WFIU | By Dain Jung
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT
Terre Haute in Indiana is going to brighten up with an interactive public art project.
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Terre Haute in Indiana is going to brighten up with an interactive public art project.

An interactive public art project will bring augmented reality to downtown Terre Haute.

The project, called "Light Up Wabash," received a $5,000 post-workshop grant from the Indiana Arts Commission in March and is now underway.

This Initiative supports Indiana communities developing arts-based projects tied to community and economic development.

Becky Hochhalter, professional artist and team leader of "Light Up Wabash" said the installation would combine a daytime vinyl mural with a nighttime projected companion piece designed to respond to movement from visitors.

"Having a mural that is interactive with augmented reality isn't even something that is found in a lot of larger cities," Hochhalter said.

According to Hochhalter, people interacting with the installation will trigger visual effects through motion.

The project team will collaborate with artist Craig Winslow from Portland, Oregon.

"We'll explore locations where I've already been meeting with Craig Winslow Studios. He will be creating the projected companion piece," she said.

Hochalter explained that the project is a collaboration with people who work in different places, including the Terre Haute Convention Center, Wabash Valley Art Spaces, and Gibson Developments.

The proposed installation may also incorporate themes connected to the Wabash River, which runs through Terre Haute, Hochhalter said.

"We have a huge appreciation for the arts that isn't always found in smaller towns, so that is very unique to Terre Haute," she said.

Hochhalter hopes the "Light Up Wabash" project becomes part of Terre Haute's growing arts and culture scene and helps attract more visitors to downtown.

The team expects the exploratory phase to continue through 2026, with installation potentially taking place in late 2027 or early 2028.
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Dain Jung
Dain Jung is a reporter for WFIU/WTIU News. She is a master’s student in media school at Indiana University, Bloomington, where she is also an Arnolt Center Fellow. Dain is from South Korea, and came to IU to pursue journalism and newsroom experience in the United States. As a bilingual journalist, she hopes to cover international and cross-cultural stories that connect global audiences through reporting.
See stories by Dain Jung

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