'Terredise': Interactive mural to light up downtown Terre Haute

An interactive public art project will bring augmented reality to downtown Terre Haute.

The project, called "Light Up Wabash," received a $5,000 post-workshop grant from the Indiana Arts Commission in March and is now underway.

This Initiative supports Indiana communities developing arts-based projects tied to community and economic development.

Becky Hochhalter, professional artist and team leader of "Light Up Wabash" said the installation would combine a daytime vinyl mural with a nighttime projected companion piece designed to respond to movement from visitors.

"Having a mural that is interactive with augmented reality isn't even something that is found in a lot of larger cities," Hochhalter said.

According to Hochhalter, people interacting with the installation will trigger visual effects through motion.

The project team will collaborate with artist Craig Winslow from Portland, Oregon.

"We'll explore locations where I've already been meeting with Craig Winslow Studios. He will be creating the projected companion piece," she said.

Hochalter explained that the project is a collaboration with people who work in different places, including the Terre Haute Convention Center, Wabash Valley Art Spaces, and Gibson Developments.

The proposed installation may also incorporate themes connected to the Wabash River, which runs through Terre Haute, Hochhalter said.

"We have a huge appreciation for the arts that isn't always found in smaller towns, so that is very unique to Terre Haute," she said.

Hochhalter hopes the "Light Up Wabash" project becomes part of Terre Haute's growing arts and culture scene and helps attract more visitors to downtown.

The team expects the exploratory phase to continue through 2026, with installation potentially taking place in late 2027 or early 2028.