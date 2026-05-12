Seven Oaks Classical School granted full IHSAA membership

Seven Oaks Classical School will become a full member of the Indiana High School Athletic Association starting with the 2026–27 school year. The Ellettsville-based charter school will compete in Class 1A.

The approval follows a three-year provisional membership period that began in July 2023. Seven Oaks was required to follow all IHSAA protocols but was not eligible for state tournament participation. Under IHSAA rules, newly admitted schools typically have a waiting period before competing in postseason events.

Athletic Director Tommy Weakley said the membership reflects the school’s growth and acknowledges athletes.

“In the past, our seasons have concluded with a regular season contest, which I would argue is kind of anticlimactic,” Weakley said. “Now we have something to really look forward to and, again, strive toward all season long.”

Under IHSAA rules, full membership is available to schools that offer at least two years of high school instruction and provide athletic opportunities for both genders. Schools must have at least one team per gender, or at least five students per gender competing in an individual sport, each season.

Seven Oaks offers boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, and boys and girls track and field.

Weakley said about 70 of the high school’s 110 students have participated in athletics.

“Something that’s really cool about the state tournaments, and athletics broadly, is that it provides an even platform to prove what your hard work and your teamwork has achieved,” Weakly said. “Our students are eager to go prove themselves.”

Weakley said the program has grown since the school’s founding in 2016, when athletics were more comparable to club sports with fewer practices and competitions.

“Our athletic department has increasingly become more competitive and more organized,” Weakley said.

In March, the school helped establish the Tri Rivers Athletic Conference with nearby schools including Lighthouse Christian Academy in Bloomington, Mooresville Christian Academy in Mooresville, Eminence in Martinsville and Medora.

The new conference, which will start during the 2026-27 school year, was created to reduce long travel times and increase regular competition among similarly sized athletics programs, according to Weakley.

Weakley said travel demands under the school’s previous conference, the Southern Roads, often required trips of nearly two hours or more, often during the school week.

IHSAA full membership will also mean Seven Oaks athletics will be able to compete against Richland Bean Blossom Schools in sectionals, which Weakley said is exciting to students.

In September 2025, Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation announced it would not schedule athletic contests with Seven Oaks due to concerns about enrollment competition between the schools.

“We’ve not exactly been welcomed in our community, as a school or as an athletic department,” Weakley said. “A huge perk for us, being in the sectionals, is there will be times now where our students and their students will be forced to compete, and we’re actually excited about that.”

