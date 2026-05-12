Washington city council cancels data center development, will explore moratorium

The Washington city council unanimously decided to vote against the development of a data center during its meeting Monday night.

The council was to discuss a draft ‘will serve’ letter to Outrigger Industrial, the developer of a proposed data center located at the southeast corner of I-69 and US 50, when council member Darin Lunsford moved to cancel all dealings with them.

“They've not answered anything we've asked them to answer and when they have…I own a business, and I wouldn't want to do business with them, nor do I think we should as a city,” he said to applause from the gathered residents. “So I'm making a motion to stop all dealings with Outrigger.”

The council even took it a step further and made a motion to ask the city attorney to look into setting up a temporary moratorium on any data center developments in the future, which was also approved unanimously.

All this comes after the initial proposal caused a stir in the community, with many asking Mayor David Rhoads for information and updates on the project for the past several weeks.

Read more: Washington residents turn out in force as data center questions go unanswered

He said that answering any questions before the vote wouldn’t be fair to the city council.

“I knew how they was thinking, but I couldn't come out and say it to anybody that emailed me or text messaged me, because if I said what I was thinking, then it wasn't fair to the council and the vote tonight,” he said.

The draft ‘will serve’ letter said that while city water and electricity were available at the proposed site, they would require improvements to serve the peak 1,000,000 gallons a day the developers requested.