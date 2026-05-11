MCCSC says Canvas access is back

Canvas access has returned to the Monroe County Community School Corporation, according to an announcement Monday afternoon.

Hackers brought down the widely used platform last week in a ransomware attack affecting thousands of schools and universities.

"We have verified that Canvas is now safe and available for use," the announcement said. "As a reminder, some features may not be fully operational, because we will be restoring Canvas functionality in stages. We anticipate that functionality such as grade passback to Skyward will be restored by Wednesday. Teachers will offer flexibility for student assignments and grading."