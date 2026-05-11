IU softball team headed to fourth straight NCAA tournament

IU's softball team will make its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA tournament, opening against Virginia at 8 p.m. Friday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The double-elimination regional includes Tennessee and Northern Kentucky.

The Hoosiers (42-14) have not advanced out of the regional in the previous three years. They are 3-6 overall in those games.

IU reached the semifinals of this season's Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers are led by shortstop Alex Cooper, third baseman Madalyn Strader and second baseman Aly VanBrandt, all of whom were second-team all-conference players.

Catcher Avery Parker has a team-high 19 home runs.

IU's odds of winning the 64-team tournament are 100-1 at Draft Kings.