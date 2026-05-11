President says IU football 'not underestimated anymore' during White House visit

President Trump honored IU’s national championship football team Monday afternoon on the South Lawn of the White House.

Before the event, the IU fight song was played. Cheerleaders led the crowd of a few hundred in a “Hoo-Hoo-Hoo Hoosiers” chant.

Trump recalled how IU finished its 16-AND-oh season by defeating Miami to win the title.

"I watched that game, I watched these guys," Trump said with players behind him. They can play. They can play. They were a little underestimated. But not anymore. They're not underestimated anymore. They were incredible talents."

Coach Curt Cignetti started his remarks by recognizing university president Pamela Whitten and athletic director Scott Dolson. Trump gestured to Whitten, who was in the crowd, to stand up, which she did.

While praising Cignetti profusely, Trump also managed to work in references to the Iran war, his White House ballroom, and his changes to the Reflecting Pool during the ceremony.

The crowd of a few hundred included the vice president, some cabinet members, both of Indiana’s senators, and several U.S. Representatives from Indiana, including Erin Houchin of Salem.

Trustee Sage Steele, a former ESPN anchor, and Trent Green, a former IU quarterback, were also present and noted by the president.

Among the players who were not present because of practice with their NFL teams were quarterback Fernando Mendoza, cornerback D’Angelo Ponds, and center Pat Coogan.

Cignetti and receiver Charlie Becker gave Trump an IU jersey, football and helmet as gifts.