Robert Garton, leader of Indiana Senate for 26 years, dies at age 92

Former Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Robert Garton, who died last week at age 92, is remembered by his legislative colleagues as a principled leader during his 26 years heading up the Senate.

Garton, a Republican, was first elected to the Senate in 1970 and advanced to the chamber’s top position in 1980. A Columbus resident, he held that post for longer than anyone else in state history, leading the Senate through legislative sessions with five governors until he lost a reelection bid in 2006.

Garton died Friday, according to Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home of Columbus.

He began his Senate leadership as the chamber was under a cloud from allegations that led to corruption convictions against his two Republican predecessors as president pro tem.

Republican former Sen. Luke Kenley served with Garton from 1992 through 2006 and said Monday that Garton was “very sensitive” to concerns of misconduct among lawmakers.

“If there was ever any question about something going on, inappropriately or particularly that might have a criminal overtone to it, he was just all over that,” Kenley told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “He was not going to let that happen on his watch.”

Kenley recalled that when legislators were debating in the early 1990s a bill allowing Indiana’s first riverboat casinos, Garton asked the FBI to send undercover agents to the Statehouse to watch for any organized crime involvement.

“At the time, I thought that was kind of an overreaction,” Kenley said. “Now, I’m not so sure.”

Navigated a divided Statehouse

Garton grew up in Iowa and served as a first lieutenant in the Marine Corps, then earned a master’s degree from Cornell University. He moved to Columbus and worked for Cummins Inc. before starting his own consulting firm.

He lost a 1968 race for Congress against Democratic Rep. Lee Hamilton before winning his first election to the state Senate two years later. Garton made a short-lived run for governor in 1996, withdrawing before voting began in the Republican primary that was won by Indianapolis Mayor Steve Goldsmith.

Throughout much of the 1990s and early 2000s, Garton headed the Republican-led Senate while Democrats often held the governor’s office and the Indiana House.

Garton was an effective negotiator who had an especially good relationship with Democratic Gov. Frank O’Bannon after they served in the Senate together, said Republican former Sen. Jim Merritt, who spent 16 years in the Legislature with Garton.

“Bob was fair, he was truthful, and was just a very credible leader,” Merritt said. “People on the other side, the Democrats, could work with him.”

“In the way” of casino expansion

Garton lost his Senate seat in the 2006 Republican primary after challenger Greg Walker attacked him over lifetime health insurance offered to lawmakers. Walker also campaigned with a 1970 Plymouth Valiant to highlight Garton’s long Senate tenure.

Kenley, however, said much of the behind-the-scenes opposition to Garton came from those pushing for further expansion of casino gambling.

“Bob was just so cautious about anything that related to the gambling business that he always kind of blocked a lot of things,” Kenley said. “They just thought he was in the way.”

Current Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, who has served in the position for eight years, called Garton’s many years of legislative leadership “a testament to his character and dedication to the state of Indiana.”

“When I was selected to be the next pro tem, he reached out to me and offered me some sage advice about leadership and what the role of the pro tem is, and I have always treasured that act of kindness and mentorship,” Bray said in a statement.

Garton’s survivors include his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Hicks) Garton; a son and a daughter, four grandchildren: and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in August, according to the funeral home.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.