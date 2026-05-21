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Mark Cuban, who’s backed Democrats, again supports TrumpRx

WFIU | By Associated Press
Published May 21, 2026 at 12:52 PM EDT
President Donald Trump and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen as Mark Cuban speaks about prescription drug prices in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP Photo
President Donald Trump and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz listen as Mark Cuban speaks about prescription drug prices in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington.

Mark Cuban joined President Donald Trump on Monday as the president announced an expansion to the TrumpRx program.

Speaking alongside Trump, the billionaire entrepreneur said there was “appetite on both sides of the aisle” for the website the administration says will help patients buy prescription drugs directly at a discounted rate.

Asked what it was like to herald TrumpRx with Cuban, who stumped for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 campaign, Trump said Cuban “made a mistake” in endorsing Harris but their cooperation “says we love people, we love our country.”

Trump also called Cuban “gracious.”

According to USA Today, the businessman has previously lauded Trump’s efforts at lowering prescription drug prices.
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