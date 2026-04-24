CIB moves forward with host hotel on south and west land

The Capital Improvement Board is seeking proposals for a host hotel — this time with a land incentive.

Like the request for proposals two years ago, it seeks 200 guest rooms, a full-service restaurant and bar/lounge, and 100 parking spaces.

Dora Hospitality was initially recommended but negotiations faltered after the city couldn’t provide enough incentives.

The favored location is the College Square property, just north of the current convention center and a block from the downtown square. Previous administrations purchased it for about $7 million and the city’s redevelopment commission wants compensation.

For a hotel to invest at the level of amenities requested, it needs incentives and the CIB didn’t have any.

That’s until last week when county council and the redevelopment commission transferred property they owned around the convention center to the CIB.

Now with assets, the CIB asked the redevelopment commission to hold off on any public offers on the College Square land for 30 days so the CIB could come up with an offer.

The CIB wants to swap the far southern land where Seminary Pointe, Friendly Beasts Cidery, and other buildings are located with the College Square land.

Read more: Convention center hotel saga illuminates city’s affordable rent issue

The CIB would get a land incentive next to the convention center to offer a hotel developer - and the city would redevelop more land for affordable housing.

The redevelopment commission denied the request citing no appraisal or environmental reports and the lack of time needed within that time frame to do so.

Several city council members at this week’s meeting also expressed support for the land swap – including possibly dividing the College Square property for a host hotel and another developer.

On Friday morning, the CIB authorized appraisals and environmental reports for the six acres south and west.

The CIB deadline for hoteliers is June 30. The redevelopment commission deadline for public offering of the College Square site stands to be a month later.

CIB President John Whikehart said if the redevelopment commission wants to put a land exchange back on the table before then, the board would consider it.